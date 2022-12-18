Southern Miss football defeats Rice in LendingTree Bowl behind Frank Gore Jr. record

It took three years and four different head coaches, but the Southern Miss Golden Eagles are bowl game champions again.

An NCAA bowl-record 329-yard performance on the ground from Frank Gore Jr. propelled USM to a 38-24 win over the Rice Owls in the LendingTree Bowl on Saturday, securing the first winning season for the Golden Eagles since 2019.

The evening wasn’t without its drama. Southern Miss built a 17-3 halftime lead, only to watch it disappear in a matter of moments on the other side of the break.

Rice scored 21 unanswered points in the third quarter, but USM responded with a touchdown pass from Gore Jr. to Ty Mims and retook the lead in the fourth quarter when Jason Brownlee make a diving grab in the end zone.

Trey Lowe completed seven of his pass attempts for 170 yards and two scores for USM. Linebacker Daylen Gill recorded 11 tackles and three sacks in his final game for USM.

Southern Miss improved from three wins in Hall’s first season with the program to seven this season.