Southern Miss drops Sun Belt opener against Arkansas State despite 17-point comeback

The gas tank hit empty before Southern Miss could complete its second half comeback attempt.

The Golden Eagles (1-3) erased a 17-point, third-quarter deficit but ultimately dropped their Sun Belt opener to Arkansas State, 44-37, in Jonesboro.

The Red Wolves (2-2) scored on their first four possessions and opened the second half with back-to-back touchdown drives, creating a 34-17 third quarter hole for USM.

A 59-yard touchdown run from Eagles running back Dreke Clark and a 22-yard scoring pass from Billy Wiles to Jakarius Caston sandwiched an Andrew Stein field goal on three straight possessions to tie the game.

Arkansas State responded with a field goal and a late 62-yard touchdown run by true freshman quarterback Jaylen Raynor, who made his first career start in the game.

“I thought we didn’t quit,” USM coach Will Hall told Southern Miss radio after the game. “We bounced back and played hard, we just didn’t play well. Our effort was good, we just got to play cleaner and play better.”

It was the fourth straight conference-opening loss for USM and snapped what was a six-game SBC losing streak for the Red Wolves.

Frank Gore Jr. recorded his first 100-yard rushing game of the season with a 132-yard showing. Southern Miss had a season-high 234 team rushing yards, but it was two turnovers and a blocked punt that led to 10 first-half points for ASU that helped create the early deficit.

Southern Miss returns home to host Texas State next week.