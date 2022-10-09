Southern Miss drops its first Sun Belt bout on the road

The first-ever conference meeting between Southern Miss and Troy ended with the Trojans running away in the fourth quarter with a 27-10 win over the Golden Eagles.

Troy forced two turnovers in the final quarter and capitalized each time with points. True freshman quarterback Zach Wilcke turned the ball over four times, thrice intercepted and losing a fumble.

Despite the poor outing from QB1, Southern Miss was right where it needed to be when halftime arrived.

In a game that promised defense, defense and more defense, every point scored in the first half came off turnovers.

In between six total sacks, 10 negative plays and four giveaways between the two disruptive defenses, Wilcke found Jason Brownlee for a 13-yard score while Troy’s D.K. Billingsley plunged in for the Trojans’ only first half touchdown.

A 47-yard Troy field goal was the only thing separating the newly-minted rivals after 30 minutes.

The Trojans distanced themselves in the back-half of the game with a third-quarter, opening-drive touchdown and maintained their lead down the stretch.

Wilcke turned the ball over on back-to-back possessions late in the game, ultimately sinking any chances the Golden Eagles had of closing the gap.

Southern Miss returns home next week to host Arkansas State.