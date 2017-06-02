Southern Miss beats UIC 8-7 in NCAA baseball tourney

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) -- Matthew Guidry drove in three runs to help Southern Miss overcome a five-run deficit, Nick Sandlin got out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth, and the Golden Eagles edged Illinois-Chicago 8-7 on Friday to open the NCAA tournament's Hattiesburg regional.

Guidry ignited the Golden Eagles' comeback in the fifth when he drove an 0-2 pitch to left-center for a two-run triple. Guidry then scored on Tracy Hadley's single.

USM (50-14) cashed in on a throwing error, fielding error and wild pitch by UIC in the sixth to score four runs against Charlie Cerny (0-2), who got the loss despite allowing just one earned run.

UIC (39-17) scored six runs against USM starter Kirk McCarty, highlighted by Rob Calabrese's grand slam. USM's Hayden Roberts (5-2), who entered the game in the sixth, got the win. Sandlin sealed his eighth save when he induced a fielder's choice from David Cronin.