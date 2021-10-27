Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings

COLDWATER, Mich., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) announced third quarter 2021 net income of $3,138,000, or $0.69 per share, compared to net income of $2,018,000, or $0.44 per share, for the third quarter of 2020. Southern earned $9,235,000, or $2.02 per share, for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2021 compared to $5,362,000, or $1.17 per share, for the same nine-month period a year ago.



John H. Castle, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. stated, “During the third quarter Southern continued to capitalize on market opportunities presented to us. We are pleased to report continued loan and deposit growth during the quarter, with additional growth expected during the fourth quarter. Earnings through the third quarter now exceed our 2019 annual record net income benchmark of $8,622,000.”

Total consolidated assets at September 30, 2021 increased 14.5%, reaching $1.142 billion compared to $997.6 million at December 31, 2020. Loan totals grew 15.3%, from December 31, 2020 levels of $635.9 million to $733.3 million. Deposits also increased totaling $962.6 million at September 30, 2021, an increase of $124.3 million or 14.8%, as compared to year end 2020.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $8,879,000, or 1.21% of loans at September 30, 2021. Net loan recoveries totaled $40,000 for the first nine months of 2021, compared to net loan losses of $10,000 during the first nine months of 2020. Loan delinquencies dropped from 0.72% of gross loans on December 31, 2020 to 0.19% of gross loans on September 30, 2021. Likewise, total non-performing assets dropped from .49% of total assets on December 31, 2020 to 0.14% of total assets on September 30, 2021. As a result of loan growth, Southern provided $650,000 of provision for loan loss expense during the third quarter of 2021, with total provision expense of $1,050,000 through the first nine months of 2021. This contrasts with $2,250,000 of provision for loan loss expense recorded during the first nine months of 2020.

The annualized return on average assets for the nine-month periods ending September 30, 2021 and 2020 was 1.13% and 0.81%, respectively. The annualized return on average equity was 13.02% for the first nine months of 2021 compared to 8.20% for the first nine months of 2020. The tax equivalent net interest margins for the nine-month periods ending September 30, 2021 and 2020 was 3.27% and 3.26%, respectively.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 13 branches within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties, providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as “expected,” “begin,” and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management’s determination of the provision and allowance for loan losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned and mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities (including whether any impairment on any investment security is temporary or other-than-temporary and the amount of any impairment), involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. There can be no assurance that future loan losses will be limited to the amounts estimated. Our ability to successfully implement new programs and initiatives, increase efficiencies, maintain our current level of deposits and other sources of funding, respond to declines in collateral values and credit quality, and improve profitability is not entirely within our control and is not assured. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extend, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.



Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)





September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 101,565 $ 99,610 Federal funds sold 246 231 Securities available for sale 251,726 208,380 Loans held for sale 1,201 1,691 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $8,879 - 2021 ($7,789 – 2020) 724,387 628,081 Premises and equipment, net 13,240 13,698 Accrued interest receivable 4,816 4,749 Net cash surrender value of life insurance 18,884 16,016 Goodwill 13,422 13,422 Other intangible assets, net 228 255 Other assets 12,148 11,441 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,141,863 $ 997,574 LIABILITIES Deposits : Non-interest bearing $ 257,493 $ 220,786 Interest bearing 705,131 617,512 Total deposits 962,624 838,298 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings 15,413 20,083 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 13,132 14,561 Other borrowings 20,000 26,500 Subordinated debentures 34,497 5,155 Total liabilities 1,045,666 904,597 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $2.50 par value: Authorized - 10,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding – 4,515,777 shares in 2021

(2,301,269 shares in 2020) 11,285 5,748 Additional paid-in capital 13,996 15,416 Retained earnings 69,600 67,741 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 1,556 4,362 Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan shares (240 ) (290 ) Total shareholders’ equity 96,197 92,977 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,141,863 $ 997,574



Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 8,591 $ 6,988 $ 24,058 $ 21,175 Federal funds sold and balances with banks 37 25 107 281 Securities: Taxable 892 565 2,487 1,839 Tax-exempt 282 175 800 460 Total interest income 9,802 7,753 27,452 23,755 Interest expense: Deposits 508 936 1,783 3,225 Other 459 249 1,093 870 Total interest expense 967 1,185 2,876 4,095 Net interest income 8,835 6,568 24,576 19,660 Provision for loan losses 650 500 1,050 2,250 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 8,185 6,068 23,526 17,410 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 345 322 913 1,039 Trust fees 587 514 1,681 1,535 Net gains on loan sales 470 966 1,912 1,753 Earnings on life insurance assets 124 96 511 285 ATM and debit card fee income 470 421 1,360 1,149 Other 174 142 472 406 Total non-interest income 2,170 2,461 6,849 6,167 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,047 3,856 11,880 10,423 Occupancy, net 388 395 1,197 1,167 Equipment 274 290 861 880 Printing, postage and supplies 93 90 290 302 Telecommunication expenses 82 112 266 362 Professional and outside services 441 373 1,218 1,109 Software maintenance 434 384 1,228 1,152 ATM expenses 173 152 493 440 Other 627 509 1,799 1,391 Total non-interest expense 6,559 6,161 19,232 17,226 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 3,796 2,368 11,143 6,351 Federal income tax provision 658 350 1,908 989 NET INCOME $ 3,138 $ 2,018 $ 9,235 $ 5,362 Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.69 $ 0.44 $ 2.02 $ 1.17 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 0.69 0.44 2.02 1.17 Dividends Declared Per Common Share 0.12 0.12 0.36 0.35





CONTACT: CONTACT: John H. Castle, CEO (517) 279-5500



