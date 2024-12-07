Southern Indiana plays Southern Illinois on 3-game win streak

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (4-4) at Southern Illinois Salukis (3-6, 0-1 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Salukis -8.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana will look to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Screaming Eagles take on Southern Illinois.

The Salukis have gone 2-1 in home games. Southern Illinois is the MVC leader with 36.4 rebounds per game led by Jarrett Hensley averaging 6.6.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 1-3 away from home. Southern Indiana ranks fourth in the OVC scoring 35.0 points per game in the paint led by Stephen Olowoniyi averaging 16.0.

Southern Illinois scores 74.8 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 75.0 Southern Indiana gives up. Southern Indiana averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Southern Illinois allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennard Davis is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Salukis, while averaging 15.2 points and 2.4 steals.

Jayland Randall is averaging 16.3 points and 1.6 steals for the Screaming Eagles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press