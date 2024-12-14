Southern Illinois visits Smith and SIU-Edwardsville

Southern Illinois Salukis (2-5) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-7)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville hosts Southern Illinois after Halle Smith scored 24 points in SIU-Edwardsville's 87-74 loss to the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Cougars are 1-2 on their home court.

The Salukis are 1-3 in road games. Southern Illinois allows 69.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.3 points per game.

SIU-Edwardsville scores 58.4 points per game, 11.5 fewer points than the 69.9 Southern Illinois gives up. Southern Illinois' 36.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points lower than SIU-Edwardsville has allowed to its opponents (41.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Macy Silvey is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 7.9 points.

Gift Uchenna is shooting 42.1% and averaging 14.9 points for the Salukis.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press