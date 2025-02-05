Southern Illinois visits Evansville after Pozzato's 22-point performance

Southern Illinois Salukis (10-13, 5-7 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (9-14, 6-6 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purple Aces -1; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville takes on Southern Illinois after Gabriel Pozzato scored 22 points in Evansville's 80-75 win over the Belmont Bruins.

The Purple Aces are 6-6 in home games. Evansville is ninth in the MVC with 29.7 points per game in the paint led by Pozzato averaging 7.1.

The Salukis have gone 5-7 against MVC opponents. Southern Illinois is sixth in the MVC with 14.3 assists per game led by Kennard Davis averaging 2.5.

Evansville's average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Southern Illinois allows. Southern Illinois has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Evansville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tayshawn Comer is averaging 14.9 points and four assists for the Purple Aces. Tanner Cuff is averaging 9.8 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 52.6% over the last 10 games.

Jarrett Hensley is averaging 11.2 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Salukis. Ali Abdou Dibba is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Salukis: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

