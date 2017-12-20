Southern Illinois beats North Carolina A&T 102-64

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) -- Armon Fletcher scored 20 on 7-of-11 shooting and Southern Illinois made 61.3 percent of its shots to beat North Carolina A&T 102-64 on Tuesday night.

The Salukis (7-4) took the lead for good with a 13-0 run that ended at 21-9, extended it to 58-37 at the break and had their largest lead at the final score.

Southern Illinois made 14 of 25 (56 percent) from 3-point range, 38 of 62 overall and 12 of 16 free throws. Sean Lloyd Jr. added 16 points, Jonathan Wiley scored 14 and Kavion Pippen 11. Aaron Cook and Tyler Smithpeters had 10 each.

Femi Olujobi led the Aggies (6-6) with 20 points and seven rebounds. North Carolina A&T made just 9 of 20 foul shots and committed 17 turnovers to the Salukis' six.