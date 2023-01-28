Southern First Bancshares Full Year 2022 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$101.0m (down 14% from FY 2021).

  • Net income: US$29.1m (down 38% from FY 2021).

  • Profit margin: 29% (down from 40% in FY 2021). The decrease in margin was primarily driven by lower revenue.

  • EPS: US$3.66 (down from US$5.96 in FY 2021).

SFST Banking Performance Indicators

  • Non-performing loans: 0.08% (down from 0.20% in FY 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Southern First Bancshares Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 2.6%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 7.0%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 12% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 6.5% growth forecast for the Banks industry in the US.

Performance of the American Banks industry.

The company's shares are down 5.6% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

While it's very important to consider the profit and loss statement, you can also learn a lot about a company by looking at its balance sheet. See our latest analysis on Southern First Bancshares' balance sheet health.

