Southern Energy Corp. Announces Director Share Purchase

·2 min read

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (TSXV:SOU)(AIM:SOUC) announces the following purchases of Company common shares. The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail on the applicable transaction.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Steven Smith

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Southern Energy Corp.

b)

LEI

213800R25GL7J3EBJ698

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Common shares in Southern Energy Corp.

Identification code

CA8428133059

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of common shares on the open market

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

200,000 common shares at a price of CAD0.4088

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

18 January 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

Toronto Stock Exchange

For further information, please contact:

Southern Energy Corp.

Ian Atkinson (President and CEO)

Calvin Yau (VP Finance and CFO)

+1 587 287 5401

+1 587 287 5402

Strand Hanson Limited - Nominated & Financial Adviser

James Spinney / James Bellman

Hannam & Partners - Joint Broker

Samuel Merlin / Ernest Bell

Canaccord Genuity - Joint Broker

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio

+44 (0) 20 7409 3494

+44 (0) 20 7907 8500

+44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Camarco

James Crothers, Billy Clegg, Daniel Sherwen

+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

About Southern Energy Corp.

Southern Energy Corp. is a natural gas exploration and production company. Southern has a primary focus on acquiring and developing conventional natural gas and light oil resources in the southeast Gulf States of Mississippi, Louisiana, and East Texas. Our management team has a long and successful history working together and have created significant shareholder value through accretive acquisitions, optimization of existing oil and natural gas fields and the utilization of re-development strategies utilizing horizontal drilling and multi-staged fracture completion techniques.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Southern Energy Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/685138/Southern-Energy-Corp-Announces-Director-Share-Purchase

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Scotties Tournament of Hearts women's curling good to go in Thunder Bay, Ont., maybe even with fans

    The Scotties Tournament of Hearts has received the go-ahead to proceed in Thunder Bay, Ont., later this month, but the plan for tickets to the national women's curling championship is still up in the air. Curling Canada announced Thursday it has received approval from provincial health authorities to hold the competition in the northwestern Ontario city. The event is slated to run Jan. 28 through Feb. 6 at Fort William Gardens. "With the advancement of the new Omicron variant, we wanted to ensur

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • ECHL player Jacob Panetta suspended indefinitely, cut from team for racist gesture toward Jordan Subban

    Jordan Subban called out the incident on social media, spurring support from his brother and several other prominent hockey figures.

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • Overcoming obstacles, US figure skaters ready for Beijing

    Kaitlin Hawayek spent last summer dealing with a concussion that she got in practice, unsure of when she would be able to join ice dance partner Jean-Luc Baker on the rink again to prepare for the Beijing Olympics. Ashley Cain-Gribble spent time in the hospital with COVID-19, an illness that left her with long-term asthma. They are just two of the figure skaters in the American contingent headed to the Winter Games next month who have had to overcome obstacles — mostly illness and injury — to co

  • Anunoby, Siakam & Barnes telepathy key to Raptors' success

    The Toronto Raptors' big-ball philosophy has been largely successful this season. When it comes to their offence, the trio of OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes executing in their mismatch hunting is vital to unlocking the Raptors' offence.

  • Chelsea shakes off blues with customary win over Tottenham

    LONDON (AP) — Once Hakim Ziyech's curling, dipping strike landed in the Tottenham goal, Chelsea never looked back. Sure, it took until two minutes into the second half to break the deadlock and the Moroccan was justified in ranking it “10 out of 10." But the space gifted for Thiago Silva's header from Mason Mount's free kick in the 55th minute to seal a 2-0 win on Sunday was a snapshot of this most lopsided of London rivalries. Chelsea should never have doubted its four-match winless run in the

  • Bradley Beal on ‘special’ Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal discusses how unique Scottie Barnes is and how much he enjoys competing against the Toronto Raptors. Also, Fred VanVleet on the action that helped Barnes score his career-high and the rookie himself describes the player he wants to become.

  • Malkin, Crosby lift streaking Penguins over Senators

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby scored, and the streaking Pittsburgh Penguins held off the Ottawa Senators 6-4 on Thursday night. Jake Guentzel’s team-best 21st goal of the season was a much-needed empty-netter, as Pittsburgh nearly blew a four-goal lead in the third period. Mike Matheson scored twice, Dominik Simon also had a goal and Tristan Jarry stopped 39 shots for the Penguins, who have won three straight and 14 of 16. Pittsburgh has won 10 in a row at home against Ottawa

  • Goggia eyes return for Olympic downhill after latest crash

    Sofia Goggia is going to need to recover in a hurry from a series of injuries following another crash on Sunday if she's going to be able to defend her Olympic downhill title next month. Goggia would have been an overwhelming favorite for another gold — or two: she's also a force in super-G. But she sprained her left knee, partially tore a cruciate ligament and suffered a “minor fracture” of the fibula bone in her leg — plus some tendon damage — when she did the splits at high speed then tumbled

  • Bills head to KC for AFC title game rematch against Chiefs

    BUFFALO (11-6) at KANSAS CITY (12-5) Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST, CBS BETTING LINE: Chiefs by 1 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Buffalo 10-6-2; Kansas City 9-9. SERIES RECORD: Bills lead 27-23-1. LAST MEETING: Bills beat Chiefs 38-20 on Oct. 10, 2021, in Kansas City. LAST WEEK: Bills beat Patriots 47-17; Chiefs beat Steelers 42-21. BILLS OFFENSE: OVERALL (5), RUSH (6), PASS (9), SCORING (3). BILLS DEFENSE: OVERALL (1), RUSH (13), PASS (1), SCORING (1). CHIEFS OFFENSE: OVERALL

  • Tatum scores 51 in Celtics' 116-87 rout of Wizards

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 51 points — 48 of them in the first three quarters — and the Boston Celtics breezed to a 116-87 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday. Tatum made nine 3-pointers and shot 18 of 28 from the field. He had 31 points by halftime and reached 50 on a drive to the basket with about 4:30 remaining in the game. He added a technical-foul free throw with 3:55 to play and then checked out of the game while the crowd in Washington, which included plenty of green-

  • Canada's Jacob Panetta suspended indefinitely by ECHL for apparent racist gesture

    The ECHL acted swiftly Sunday, suspending Jacksonville Icemen defenceman Jacob Panetta indefinitely, pending a hearing, for an apparent racial gesture toward fellow Canadian Jordan Subban of the South Carolina Stingrays during Saturday night's game. Video of the incident 23 seconds into overtime in the Florida city shows Panetta, from Belleville, Ont., appearing to raise his arms toward his side while looking at Subban, also a defenceman and a native of Rexdale, Ont. According to the Florida-Tim

  • 'They have no more hope': Quebec faces calls to reopen organized sports for youth

    Quebec coaches, players and sports federations are demanding the provincial government create an action plan to reopen organized sports for youth, saying the restrictions are having a serious impact on young people's mental health. "For two years, we have had to put sports on hold several times and we are witnessing the harmful effects it is having on our children," Jocelyn Thibault, the director of Hockey Quebec, said Friday. "Kids don't want to move anymore. They have no more hope," said Thiba

  • Canada's Walker, Snith 8th in Olympic men's luge tune-up in St. Moritz

    Tristan Walker and Justin Snith adjusted well to their first time racing on the non-refrigerated track in St. Moritz, Switzerland, paddling to the fastest start times in both heats for a season-best finish in Saturday's luge World Cup doubles finale. The 30-year-old Canadians, who are gearing up for their fourth Olympic appearance next month in Beijing, have struggled all season to reach their top form. "The starts were very good. We feel like we've been short-changed by the timing eyes over the

  • AHL player Krystof Hrabik suspended 30 games for racist gesture

    An AHL player has been suspended 30 games for making a racist gesture toward a Black opponent.

  • Hockey trailblazers hold summit in attempt to make game more inclusive

    Here are the highlights from the Carnegie Initiative's inaugural summit.