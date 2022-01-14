In southern Dutch town, cafes open in lockdown protest

·3 min read

VALKENBURG, Netherlands (AP) — Shops, bars and restaurants in a southern Dutch town opened Friday in a protest action that underscored growing anger at weeks of coronavirus lockdown measures, a day before some of the restrictions are expected to be eased.

Locals flocked to eat and drink at outdoor tables of restaurants in the main street of Valkenburg in open defiance of a lockdown in the Netherlands. Authorities in the tourist town, which was devastated by flooding last year, didn't take action to enforce coronavirus restrictions.

“It’s very difficult, it doesn’t feel fair at the moment. The first few lockdowns were logical, I agreed with them, but it doesn’t feel fair any more,” said Didi Corten, who opened the outdoor terrace of Brasserie America for the day.

“After the flooding, we want to open again very soon because otherwise I’m afraid a lot of businesses will not survive,” she added. “It can’t go on like this.”

More towns in the region were planning similar protest openings on Saturday if hospitality remains in lockdown.

The country has been in an tough lockdown since the week before Christmas in a move the government says is aimed at “buying time” to ease pressure on overburdened hospitals and ramp up the country's vaccine booster program.

While infections have shot to record numbers recently as the omicron variant became the dominant coronavirus strain, hospital and intensive care unit admissions have been falling for weeks. The country’s public health institute recorded an average of more than 31,000 new cases a day over the last week.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte is holding a COVID-19 news conference Friday evening and Dutch media citing unnamed government sources report that he is likely to allow nonessential stores along with businesses like hairdressers to reopen. Universities also are expected to reopen for in-person classes from Monday.

“There will be a real difference between today and tomorrow,” Social Affairs Minister Karien van Gennip told reporters before a Cabinet meeting.

Bars, restaurants, museums and theaters are, however, expected to remain closed, sparking anger from those sectors.

Dirk Beljaarts, general director of the national hospitality industry group, said said he met with new Economic Affairs Minister Micky Adriaansens to press for bars and restaurants to be allowed to reopen.

“The Cabinet can't leave hospitality (& culture) as the only sectors out in the cold,” Beljaarts tweeted.

The lockdown has led to frustration particularly in towns like Valkenburg that are close to the Dutch borders with Germany and Belgium that are seeing people visiting those neighboring nations to shop or dine out because they have fewer restrictions.

The booster drive was slow to get started in the Netherlands, but has gathered pace in recent weeks. Just over 86% of adults are fully vaccinated and 45% have had a booster shot.

___

Corder reported from The Hague.

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Aleksandar Furtula And Mike Corder, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Poland: huge military data leak has only public information

    WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Defense Ministry said Friday that a massive leak from a military equipment database includes only publicly available information and is not harmful. The ministry said that the database found online is a list from a body responsible for making purchases for Poland’s military. “We want to stress that the publication of the data does not mean any danger to the state's security or to the functioning of Poland's Armed Forces,” the ministry said in a statement, adding th

  • Omicron leaves Germany on brink of recession as growth dips

    FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The risk of recession is looming for Germany after Europe’s biggest economy shrank at the end of 2021 and as it faces a bumpy start to this year, with the rapid spread of COVID-19's omicron variant deterring people from shopping and travel and supply bottlenecks holding back manufacturers. Output in Germany fell by between 0.5% and 1% in the fourth quarter, the state statistics agency Destatis said Friday. Forecasts are also shaky for the first three months of 2022, and

  • Croatia census shows nearly 10% population drop in 10 years

    ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A population census conducted last year in Croatia has shown that almost 10% less people live in the European Union country compared to a decade ago, according to preliminary results released on Friday. The census has listed 3.8 million citizens compared to 4.2 million in the previous population count in 2011, said Lidija Brkovic from the national statistics office. “In the last 10 years, the number of residents decreased by 396,000 (people),” said Brkovic. The decrease re

  • Mask rules get tighter in Europe in winter's COVID-19 wave

    ROME (AP) — To mask or not to mask is a question Italy settled early in the COVID-19 outbreak with a vigorous “yes." Now the onetime epicenter of the pandemic in Europe hopes even stricter mask rules will help it beat the latest infection surge. Other countries are taking similar action as the more transmissible — yet, apparently, less virulent — omicron variant spreads through the continent. With intensive care units in Italy's hospitals rapidly filling with mostly unvaccinated COVID-19 patient

  • About all those empty shelves (and the inflation they create): Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Friday, January 14, 2021.

  • Russia backs away from unpopular anti-coronavirus measures

    MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian government on Friday chose to delay adopting unpopular legislation restricting access to public places for the unvaccinated, despite an infection surge and warnings from top officials about the spread of the omicron variant. The country reported 23,820 new infections, a 12% increase from the previous day, and 739 deaths. Moscow officials also reported 729 confirmed omicron variant cases in the capital since Dec. 20, and Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said 783 ca

  • Russia demands US, NATO response next week on Ukraine

    MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Friday strongly reaffirmed its demand that NATO doesn't expand eastward despite the rejection of that by the military alliance amid a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that Moscow wouldn't wait indefinitely for the Western response, saying he expects the U.S. and NATO to provide a written answer next week. Lavrov described Moscow’s demands for binding guarantees that NATO will not embrace Ukraine or any other ex-Soviet nations, or s

  • Tesla Cybertruck delayed to 2023, Elon Musk begins accepting dogecoin for some merchandise

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Tesla's Cybertruck delay until 2023 and how dogecoin is surging after Elon Musk begins accepting the crypto for some merchandise.

  • Hong Kong bans transit flights from over 150 countries

    HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong International Airport said it will ban transit passengers from 150 countries and territories starting Sunday, tightening stringent travel controls in an effort to stem the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant. Authorities also said Friday they will extend social distancing restrictions, including a ban on dining in after 6 p.m., by another two weeks over the Lunar New Year holidays to Feb. 3. Large-scale events, such as Lunar New Year fairs held annually in

  • 'My bad, babe': Former CFL running back pleads guilty for filming sexual encounter

    CALGARY — A former CFL running back has pleaded guilty to voyeurism for videotaping a consensual sexual encounter without the woman's permission. Jerome Messam, 36, appeared Monday via a video link with a Calgary court to enter the plea. Court heard from an agreed statement of facts that the two started following each other on social media while Messam was playing for the Calgary Stampeders. On Nov. 11, 2016, they decided to pick up some takeout food and have dinner together and the evening ende

  • Seahawks face changes after first losing season in a decade

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After the first losing season in more than a decade it seems as if there will, or should, be changes coming for the Seattle Seahawks. The unknown is how deep those changes will go and how involved owner Jody Allen will be with the direction moving forward. Could they be massive and possibly include head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Schneider, or quarterback Russell Wilson? Maybe. More likely is that there are superficial tweaks and the group that has led Seattle

  • Homan, Morris selected to represent Canada in mixed doubles curling at Beijing Olympics

    A waiting game many curlers and curling fans alike across Canada have been wanting to be over, has finally ended. Thursday morning, Curling Canada, with the assistance of Own the Podium and the Canadian Olympic Committee, announced Rachel Homan and John Morris as the mixed doubles team for Canada competing at the Beijing Olympics. The selection process became necessary when last month's Olympic trials in Manitoba were cancelled because of the threat of COVID-19. Homan, who skipped her four-perso

  • China's Tianjin on partial lockdown after omicron found

    BEIJING (AP) — The numbers are small, but the major port of Tianjin may be facing China's first local outbreak of omicron of any size, less than a month before the Winter Olympics open in nearby Beijing. State broadcaster CCTV said the government has divided Tianjin and its 14 million residents into three levels of restrictions, starting with lockdown areas where people are not allowed to leave their homes at all. In control areas, each household is allowed to have one family member leave to buy

  • NHL Notebook: Ottawa Senators ready to get back in the fray after 'frustrating' pause

    The Ottawa Senators are probably getting sick of each other. The good news? At least they're no longer sick. Having emerged from their second COVID-19 outbreak this season, the Senators will have played just once in 3 1/2 weeks because of coronavirus-related postponements when they visit the Calgary Flames on Thursday. "It's getting a little old," Ottawa winger Zach Sanford said of skate after repetitive skate with teammates following a recent practice. "You play the game to play games and compe

  • Is Pascal Siakam the 3rd best power forward in the East?

    A few seasons ago, Pascal Siakam was dubbed one of the best at his position in the NBA. Since the NBA bubble in 2020, the 27-year-old's talent has been questioned. This season is a different story, though. Siakam has shown he's back to his All-Star form and in the conversation as one of the best power forwards in the league.

  • James, Radford nab pairs spot on Olympic team despite withdrawal from nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford sat in the virtually empty TD Place Arena stands on Saturday, watching as their rivals competed in the pairs free skate at the Canadian figure skating championships. A day later, James and Radford found themselves having to defend their berth on Canada's team for the Beijing Olympics. The veteran skaters, who contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas, were awarded one of the two berths in pairs on Sunday, despite withdrawing from the championships in Ottawa after t

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;