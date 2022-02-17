Southern delays startup of new Georgia nuclear reactors, boosts costs

Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. energy company Southern Co on Thursday boosted estimated costs for its Georgia Power utility's share of two nuclear reactors under construction at the Vogtle plant in Georgia to around $10.4 billion from roughly $9.5 billion.

Southern said the cost increase caused its Georgia Power unit to take a $686 million after-tax charge during the fourth quarter.

Southern CEO Thomas Fanning told analysts on an earnings call that increased costs were related to a three- to six-month delay in the planned startup of the reactors.

Georgia Power, which owns 45.7% of Vogtle, delayed the projected in-service dates to between the fourth quarter of 2022-first quarter of 2023 for Unit 3 and the third-fourth quarters of 2023 for Unit 4.

The Vogtle reactors, which are already billions of dollars over budget and years behind schedule, are the only U.S. nuclear units under construction.

When Georgia approved the Vogtle expansion in 2009, the two 1,117-megawatt Westinghouse AP1000 reactors were expected to cost about $14 billion and enter service in 2016 and 2017.

Some analysts estimate total costs have ballooned to more than $27 billion following delays related to the coronavirus pandemic, the nuclear accident at Japan's Fukushima plant in 2011 and the 2017 bankruptcy of Westinghouse, the project's former contractor.

Other Vogtle owners include Oglethorpe Power Corp (30%), Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia (22.7%) and Dalton Utilities (1.6%).

Fanning said the latest delays and cost overruns require the owners to vote to proceed with the project by March 8. Georgia Power has already voted to proceed.

Separately, Fanning said Georgia Power sent a plan to Georgia regulators that, if approved, would lead to the retirement of all coal units the utility controls by 2028, except for Plant Boeing Units 3 and 4, which are scheduled to be retired no later than 2035.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski)