Southern Cross Media Group (ASX:SXL) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. On that note, looking into Southern Cross Media Group (ASX:SXL), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Southern Cross Media Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.052 = AU$51m ÷ (AU$1.1b - AU$83m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Southern Cross Media Group has an ROCE of 5.2%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 4.8%, it's still a low return by itself.

Check out our latest analysis for Southern Cross Media Group

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Southern Cross Media Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trend of returns that Southern Cross Media Group is generating are raising some concerns. Unfortunately, returns have declined substantially over the last five years to the 5.2% we see today. What's equally concerning is that the amount of capital deployed in the business has shrunk by 33% over that same period. When you see both ROCE and capital employed diminishing, it can often be a sign of a mature and shrinking business that might be in structural decline. Typically businesses that exhibit these characteristics aren't the ones that tend to multiply over the long term, because statistically speaking, they've already gone through the growth phase of their life cycle.

The Key Takeaway

To see Southern Cross Media Group reducing the capital employed in the business in tandem with diminishing returns, is concerning. We expect this has contributed to the stock plummeting 82% during the last five years. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

Like most companies, Southern Cross Media Group does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

