Is The Southern Company's (NYSE:SO) CEO Salary Justified?

In 2010 Tom Fanning was appointed CEO of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at other large companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Tom Fanning's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, The Southern Company has a market capitalization of US$64b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$13m over the year to December 2018. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at US$1.4m. Importantly, there may be performance hurdles relating to the non-salary component of the total compensation. When we examined a group of companies with market caps over US$8.0b, we found that their median CEO total compensation was US$12m. (We took a wide range because the CEOs of massive companies tend to be paid similar amounts - even though some are quite a bit bigger than others).

Pay mix tells us a lot about how a company functions versus the wider industry, and it's no different in the case of Southern. On an industry level, roughly 15% of total compensation represents salary and 85% is other remuneration. Southern sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry.

So Tom Fanning is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. Although this fact alone doesn't tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance. The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Southern has changed from year to year.

NYSE:SO CEO Compensation April 13th 2020

Is The Southern Company Growing?

The Southern Company has seen earnings per share (EPS) move positively by an average of 42% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is down 8.8%.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. Revenue growth is a real positive for growth, but ultimately profits are more important. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has The Southern Company Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 40% over three years, The Southern Company has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Tom Fanning is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a large company .

The company is growing earnings per share and total shareholder returns have been pleasing. Although the pay is a normal amount, some shareholders probably consider it fair or modest, given the good performance of the stock. Taking a breather from CEO compensation, we've spotted 5 warning signs for Southern (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

