Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Thinks Husband Brett Randle and Ex Austen Kroll 'Could Maybe Be Friends'

The Bravo star said she doesn't think it's totally out of the question that her husband and her ex might hit it off

Bryan Bedder/Bravo; Madison LeCroy/Instagram 'Southern Charm' star Austen Kroll (left) and Madison LeCroy with Brett Randle

Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy can envision a world in which her ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll and her husband Brett Randle might strike up a friendship.

When asked during an Amazon Live session on Thursday who Randle, 37, considers a friend among the Southern Charm cast, LeCroy said, “I guess Craig [Conover] would probably be the closest to who Brett's friends with."

She continued, "I think it would be weird if him and Austen were friends hanging out, but I think that they could maybe be friends.”

LeCroy, 32, recalled meeting Randle while visiting Sedona, Arizona for a bachelorette party.

“I walk into this bar-restaurant, and we lock eyes,” she said during the Amazon Live. “We passed right by each other, but it was weird, like, we didn’t stop looking at each other. I was like, this guy just looked straight through to my soul.”



Paul Cheney/Bravo Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy and husband Brett Randle

Before they left the bar, LeCroy said Randle came “running after me, and he’s like, ‘Hey, hey, hey wait! I gotta get your name.’” The reality star also gave him her phone number. “And then he flew to Charleston and took me out on a date that next week,” LeCroy said. “I did a background check on him, though, just to make sure he checked out.”

She announced her engagement to Randle in October 2020 and the two said “I do” at a Charleston, South Carolina, courthouse in November. They followed up the courthouse wedding with an intimate ceremony in Mexico later that month.

Stephanie Diani/Bravo 'Southern Charm' stars Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy

LeCroy and Kroll, 36, dated on and off for nearly three years before calling it quits in December 2020. The reality stars continued to argue throughout the seasons, and while LeCroy thinks she and Kroll might not ever see eye to eye, she tried to move past their differences going into season 9.

“I think that him and I will kind of always butt heads a little bit,” she tells PEOPLE. “But at the same time, I was just trying to be the bigger person for once. I knew he wasn't going to do it.”

The mom of son Hudson, 10, admits she didn’t find herself surprised when she heard that Kroll hooked up with his ex Olivia Flowers’ good friend Taylor Ann Green after Green, 28, broke up with Kroll's longtime pal Shep Rose, 43.

“I noticed the chemistry between the two of them last year,” LeCroy says of Green and Kroll. “If anything, I was more surprised at the fact that Taylor would do something like that to one of her best friends.”

LeCroy realized “girl code was broken” in that moment. “That was sad to see,” she says. “I know Olivia obviously had been going through a lot, and you could kind of see me step in as a big sister to her and voice my opinion on why I thought that it shouldn't have happened.”

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty; Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty; Donna Ward/Getty

The season 9 trailer teases that LeCroy might be expecting her second child, her first with Randle. But she if Hudson had it his way, he’d stay an only child.



“Hudson said that I wasn't allowed to have any more children until he went to college, which was kind of funny,” LeCroy says. “Now, he's more open to it. Brett and I are about to hit one year of marriage, so [we’re] just enjoying our time together and making this house a home so we can plan for our future family.”

Southern Charm season 9 premieres Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

