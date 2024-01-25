“Southern Charm”'s Taylor Ann Green Regrets Sending Revenge Nude 'a Million Times Over' amid Jealousy 'Spiral'

The reality star confirmed in season 9 of the Bravo series that she sent a naked photo to Whitney Sudler-Smith after breaking up with Shep Rose

Getty Taylor Ann Green (left) and Whitney Sudler-Smith

Taylor Ann Green bared it all when it came to discussing how she felt about her actions on Southern Charm season 9 with Nick Viall.

Green, 29, received backlash on the show for sending a naked photo to her castmate Whitney Sudler-Smith in the fallout of a painful breakup from Shep Rose. On Thursday’s episode of The Viall Files podcast, Green explained how that situation unfolded.

“It was a very drunken night,” Green told Viall, 43. “It was like two in the morning. My friend and I had been out for Halloween and so I sent a picture of the two of us and I was like, ‘What are ya’ll up to?’ And then I found out that he and Shep were, like, gallivanting around town and bringing women back to Miss Patricia’s house.”

Upon hearing that, “my petty self decides to send what I say in quotes like ‘a very inexplicit nude,’” the reality star continued. “It was not straight up like, ‘Here’s my whole body, come get it.’ It was not that at all. It was very inexplicit. To the point the next day I was like what the f--- did I just do?’ ”

Green even questioned whether she was the person in the photo.

“I was like, ‘Who is that?’” she recalled of her conversation with Sudler-Smith, 55. “He goes, ‘I don’t know, I thought it was you.’ I was like, ‘No, that’s not me.’ You can’t see anything, and Craig [Conover] actually said that. He was like, ‘You literally can’t see anything, it’s very dark.' So that’s when like, we had to discuss it, because that’s what we have to do.”

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Craig Conover

The Day Chaser brand rep said it “was truly unfortunate” that the Southern Charm cast talked about the photo on camera and admitted she had a hard time watching the season back.

"Watching myself spiral, having my close friends and my family just going, 'I’ve never like … this is not the Taylor that we know. I've never seen you act this way,'" Green said, sharing that her "jaw kept dropping" as each new episode aired

She also owned up that sending the nude photo was motivated by her desire to get back at 44-year-old Rose, from whom she split in summer 2022 after more than two years together.

“That was flat-out because I was coming after Shep,” Green said to Viall. “I just heard things about them. It’s my toxic side. I regret it a million times over.”

Green and Rose have since established a friendship. “We’re very good friends,” she said.

Shep Rose/Instagram Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green

Green also confirmed the identity of her new boyfriend, Gaston, who she’s been dating for approximately five months and met via Southern Hospitality’s TJ Dinch.

“We’re definitely still learning each other’s quirks, but I just love how for the longest time he would just listen to me,” Green gushed to the former Bachelor. “And then I finally was like, ‘Do you have any response? Like, or do you not care?’ And he was like, ‘Oh I have a lot of things to say, I just listen to you because I’m letting you get all these things out.’ ”

Green appreciated that her boyfriend talked to her as “a friend” and “a comrade.”

“I was like, ‘I really appreciate you,” she said. “Like, you actually care about me, you’re not just listening to your girlfriend. Like, you’re listening but you have things to say but you're trying to respect my space of being open. So that’s what I think I love the most about him.”

When asked, Green confirmed that Gaston leaves her happier in bed than Rose did.

“He is a great lover,” she said. “Yes, very happy.”

Southern Charm can be streamed in full on Peacock.

