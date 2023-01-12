‘Southern Charm’ Star Kathryn Dennis Confirms Departure From Bravo Show: “I’m So Lucky To Have Had Reality Cameras There”

Kathryn Dennis confirmed that she is leaving Southern Charm and expressed gratitude to Bravo and fans about her “wild ride” on the reality show that changed her life “in ways I could never imagine.”

The fan favorite released this statement via Bravo as production on season 9 begins this week in Charleston, South Carolina: “What a wild ride it’s been! Can you believe I was 21 when I first started filming Southern Charm, back in its first season? That was in 2013, and in the decade that followed, it’s safe to say my life changed in ways I could never imagine. It hasn’t always been easy, but I’m so lucky to have had reality cameras there, capturing so many moments that I’ll never forget (and a few, even, that I’d like to). Y’all watched me grow up, become a mom to two amazing children, and build friendships I’ll always treasure. And through it all, the love y’all have shown for me not only gave me the strength I needed to tackle it all, but helped me realize that I wasn’t alone. I’m so grateful. I’ll be carrying that love with me as I enter this next chapter of my life, away from the Southern Charm lens. I’m thankful for Bravo, the producers at Haymaker and my Charleston cast mates for everything, and I’m excited for whatever comes next. If it’s anything like the last decade, it’ll be a memorable ride. LFG [let’s f—ing go].”

Bravo also confirmed her departure via social media.

Dennis has been a key part of the success of the reality series since its debut in 2014. Although she was only featured as a guest star in season 1, her on-and-off again relationship with cast member Thomas Ravenel produced some of the most memorable moments from the early seasons.

