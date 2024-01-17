“Southern Charm”: Shep Shares How Austen 'Broke My F---ing Heart' as Olivia Clears Up Dating Timeline (Exclusive)

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's 'Southern Charm' reunion, Olivia Flowers breaks down when she dated Austen Kroll before Shep Rose calls out his pal for exploiting relationship "loopholes"

The fallout from Austen Kroll and Taylor Ann Green’s kiss continues on Southern Charm.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the second part of the season 9 reunion, Olivia Flowers lays out the timeline for when she and Austen, 36, dated.

“We didn’t get together until after cameras left, but there was a full stretch of six, seven, eight months of us together, traveling together,” says Olivia, 31. “We got very, very close. Like, after last season.”

This clarification comes after Taylor, 29, claimed on the group’s trip to Jamaica that Austen and Olivia “were just not anything to begin with” because “neither one of them ever claimed to be each other’s, like, boyfriend and girlfriend,” hence why she didn’t feel bad about kissing her best friend’s ex.

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo/NBCU/Getty; Mike Windle/NBCUniversal/Getty 'Southern Charm' stars (from left) Austen Kroll and Shep Rose

Shep Rose picks up after Olivia, calling out Austen for never fully committing to the relationship. According to Shep, 43, Austen “found a loophole” so he could technically claim he was single while also keeping Olivia in his life.

“It broke my f---ing heart seeing you like, ‘Whatever, hey,’” says the Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar author. “And then you laughed about kissing Taylor.”

Austen claims, “Shep, I was following your lead.”



Clifton Prescod/Bravo 'Southern Charm' stars Taylor Ann Green and Austen Kroll

In early episodes of season 9, both Austen and Taylor lied about whether their relationship ever escalated beyond a close friendship in the wake of their breakups from Olivia and Shep, respectively. Once Taylor told Olivia she did, in fact, kiss Austen, it effectively ended their friendship.

During part 1 of the reunion, when Taylor felt cornered, she tried to deflect by hinting at the fact that Olivia had her own seemingly taboo hookup with former cast member Thomas Ravenel — which Taylor felt had similarities to her own situation in light of Olivia's friendship with Thomas's ex Kathryn Dennis.

"I was fresh out of college, 20 years old,” Olivia explained. “Dumb, drunken night, one time had a hookup with T-Rav. And I wanted to take it to my grave — like, who wouldn't?"

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Olivia continued, telling Taylor she was "the only person on Earth I told about that, and here you are now sitting there, trying to use it against me."

"On Earth?" asked Taylor.

Host Andy Cohen, 55, didn't understand why Taylor was comparing her and Olivia's situations. To that, Olivia said, "I didn't know Kathryn then. I met Kathryn after it happened."

Andy asked, "Was she with Thomas at the time?"

"I have no idea, I do not believe so," said Olivia.

Andy followed up, "Then why is it so bad?"

Olivia just answered, "Because [Taylor's] just been sitting there champing at the bit to use it against me. Not only have you proven yourself to be a s--- friend, you're a s--- human too."

Clifton Prescod/Bravo Southern Charm stars (from left) Madison LeCroy, Olivia Flowers and Shep Rose

Part 2 of the Southern Charm season 9 reunion airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, with an uncensored version dropping Friday on Peacock.

