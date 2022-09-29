Southern Charm 's Shep Rose Cries in Reunion Sneak Peek and Says He'll 'Always Love' Ex Taylor Ann Green

SOUTHERN CHARM

Heidi Gutman/Bravo

The cast of Southern Charm traveled from Charleston, South Carolina, to New York City for the season 8 reunion and brought the tears and accusations with them.

In a First Look released Thursday ahead of next week's reunion, Taylor Ann Green confronts her ex-boyfriend Shep Rose about sleeping with another woman after their July breakup.

"You f---ed another person in Texas, Shep," alleges Green, 27. "Like, it's been two months since we've broken up."

Host Andy Cohen points out that Rose, 42, "is single now" after two years with Green.

"I don't care," she retorts. "He's f---ed allegedly over 300 whores. Like, I was the whore that stuck around for long enough."

Rose, 42, apologizes that Green felt that way and Cohen, 54, wonders why Green cared so much about the Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar author's love life.

"Because I f---ing love him," Green says.

Rose admits he still had feelings for Green, saying, "I'll always love Taylor. Always."

Of course, the trailer promises even more drama at the reunion. Kathryn Dennis calls out Naomie Olindo and Madison LeCroy butts heads with Venita Aspen, claiming something the influencer said "is a bold f---ing lie."

"How did I talk s--- about you?" Aspen, 28, asks LeCroy, 31.

The mom of 9-year-old son Nash also claims that Olivia Flowers previously hooked up with Thomas Ravenel, which confuses the Southern Charm newcomer.

"Did you just pull that out of your big ass or what?" Flowers, 30, wonders to LeCroy.

SOUTHERN CHARM

Heidi Gutman/Bravo

Season 8 has seen Flowers start up a romance with Austen Kroll since returning back home to Charleston. "We definitely have that attraction and chemistry together," Kroll, 35, previously told PEOPLE.

Kroll's BFF Craig Conover and Leva Bonaparte will also be in attendance when the Southern Charm season 8 reunion airs Oct. 6.

The Southern Charm season 8 finale airs Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.