“Southern Charm”'s Shep Rose Calls Austen Kroll Hooking Up with Ex Taylor Ann Green 'Reprehensible'

Austen Kroll said on Thursday's 'Southern Charm' he thought he and Shep Rose's ex-girlfriend Taylor Ann Green were "not doing anything wrong"

Stephanie Diani/Bravo 'Soutehrn Charm' stars Austen Kroll (left), Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green

After her conversation with Taylor Ann Green, in which she learned that Taylor and Austen Kroll considered dating, Olivia Flowers cried in her car and called Leva Bonaparte on Thursday's Southern Charm.

“During this time she’s saying that they had a conversation, I was in California for three days,” Olivia, 30, said in an on-camera interview. “And the entire time I was gone, Austen was reaching out to me to give him another chance — and Taylor was a huge reason why I chose to forgive him. And then a week later, he suddenly has a change of heart.”

Related: Taylor Ann Green Needs a 'Lot of Forgiveness' from Olivia Flowers After Austen Kroll Hookup (Exclusive)

Stephanie Diani/Bravo 'Southern Charm' star Olivia Flowers

Meanwhile, Taylor, 28, called Austen, 36. He tried to assure Taylor, “there was no good time to tell” Olivia about their conversation.



“Austen and Olivia, were they ever together?” Taylor wondered to the cameras. “I mean, it was very confusing.”



Austen didn’t want to take the fall. “I am sick and tired of apologizing to everyone for not doing anything wrong,” he told Taylor.



The game of telephone continued when Austen called Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Shep Rose to tell him he didn’t plan to go to her Day Chaser canned cocktails event. Shep, 43, asked why, and Austen explained that Olivia just learned about his conversation with Taylor.



“Nothing f---ing happened,” Austen assured. “Hand on Bible.”

DAY CHASING THE TRUTH

Ahead of the event at her restaurant, Leva tried to get Taylor to be honest with Olivia.



“You owe her all of the truth,” said the Southern Hospitality star, 44.



In an on-camera interview, Leva said she thought “there was more too it” than what Taylor initially told Olivia.



“No one falls on a d---,” she said. “No one falls into a relationship.”



Leva called Austen not coming to Taylor’s event “petty,” while Olivia thought it was “Exhibit A of who Austen is."



Story continues

Related: Southern Charm: Shep Calls Taylor's Prospects with Austen 'Slimy' as She Admits to a 'Moment of Weakness'

Olivia and Shep carpooled to the event, and in the car, Oliva informed Shep about how Austen and Taylor talked to their families about the possibility of dating.

“Running it by people means that there was more than just a friendship,” he said.



Shep contemplated how the situation came to be,



“Maybe she just needed some arms to run into,” Shep said to Olivia. “But like, for him to be those arms, considering you and me, is f---ing reprehensible.”

Stephanie Diani/Bravo 'Southern Charm' star Whitney Sudler-Smith

Related: Shep Rose Says Austen Kroll 'Should Have Known Better' Than to Hook Up with Taylor Ann Green (Exclusive)

Instead of going to the Day Chaser event, Austen spent the night with Whitney Sudler-Smith at Whitney’s mom Patricia Altschul’s house. Austen recounted the drama to Whitney, 55, and Whitney asked if Austen and Taylor ever made out.



“No,” Austen said, before asking, “What if we did?”



Shep figured Austen wouldn’t have made a move on Taylor “out of respect for Shep,” but he told the cameras, “I’m kind of smelling a rat here.”



Austen called Craig Conover at the Day Chaser party and invited him, Shep and Madison LeCroy over to Patricia's house.



Before Shep could head over, he ran into Taylor.



“I was just surprised to hear that you guys actually talked about whether you should see each other so quickly after,” Shep said to Taylor. “That’s wild. That’s crazy.”



“I’ve never been close to hooking up with Austen,” Taylor insisted.

Stephanie Diani/Bravo Exes Taylor Ann Green and Shep Rose

She also pointed out that Shep moved on quickly, too. “Austen is the only person I had to lean on in that moment,” Taylor said to Shep. “We were both very broken people.”

Related: Southern Charm: Taylor Felt 'Pushed' to Hook Up with Austen Because of Their Mutual 'Brokenness' (Exclusive)

Shep didn't understand how Taylor could consider dating Austen.



“We used to laugh about him,” Shep said of Austen. “We used to laugh about his behavior. And you knew everything. You knew everything about him and you still were like, ‘Let’s give it a shot?’”



Leva butted in to remind Taylor she was hosting “a work thing.”

COMING TO A HEAD

Shep proceeded to leave with Craig, 34, Madison, 32, after what he called a "heady-ass encounter" with Taylor.

When they got to Patricia’s house, Shep and Austen talked privately. Shep let Austen know that Oliva told him about the conversation he had with Taylor “about whether we should maybe get together.”



“That takes things to another level,” Shep said.



Related: Taylor Ann Green Admits 'Emotions Got the Best of Me' First Time Seeing Shep Rose Post-Split (Exclusive)

Austen tried to explain himself. “I had always thought that her and I were just super tight and super close,” he said to Shep. “And I didn’t think that it was ever going to become a point of contention kind of thing.”

Shep asked Austen, “If y’all hooked up, would you tell me?”



“Define ‘hooked up,’” Austen responded, leaving the conversation on an ominous note.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.