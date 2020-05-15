Southern Charm 's Landon Clements Says '1 Bad Apple Can Ruin the Whole Bunch' After 3 Stars Exit

Southern Charm's Landon Clements is applauding her former castmates for departing the series ahead of the show's seventh season.

On Thursday, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Naomie Olindo and Chelsea Meissner won't be back next season. Two days prior, founding cast member Cameran Eubanks shocked fans when she announced on Instagram Tuesday that she'd be leaving the long-running reality show.

Following news of their exits, Clements praised the trio "for walking away from it all to find their true happiness."

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Clements shared a series of photos of herself and her costars from her time on the show.

"This photo was the first time [Cameran Eubanks] and I filmed together just the two of us...we went shrimpin’ it wasn’t fancy but it was real and the fine people that let us on their boat that day are the type of people that are the spirit and soul of Charleston kind hearted and full of charm," she said.

"I’m so sad to see the events of the last few days but it’s true what they say one bad apple can ruin the whole bunch," Clements continued, alluding that one specific person may have impacted the cast members' decision to depart.

Landon Clements/instagram Cameran Eubanks and Landon Clements

Clements concluded: "We enjoyed making this show for y’all and love our little town so much! I’m thankful for all the friendships I made while filming #SouthernCharm and am really proud of these girls for walking away from it all to find their true happiness. ✌🏻💗🍍."

On Wednesday, Olindo, 27, dropped a major hint about her exit, telling Eubanks on Instagram, "I'm so damn proud of you and us @chelseameissner58."

Reps for Bravo, Olindo and Meissner, 34, had no comment to PEOPLE, but a source close to production confirmed their departures.

"They both told production they weren't returning to the show months ago," the insider said. "Naomi and Chelsea, like Cam, are just tired of the reality TV drama and don't want to live their lives this way."

Later, Olindo and Meissner confirmed the news themselves on their Instagram Stories.

Landon Clements/instagram Landon Clements and Naomie Olindo

Meissner first appeared on Southern Charm in season 3, which aired in 2016, as a guest before becoming a recurring cast member in its fourth season and a full-time cast member in seasons 5 and 6.

Olindo also began appearing on Southern Charm in its third season while dating one of the show's stars, Craig Conover. She remained a recurring cast member during the three years she dated Conover and moved to a full-time star after their split in season 6.

A second source told PEOPLE Olindo's current relationship with her anesthesiologist boyfriend, Metul Shah, was also a factor for her exit. "She's seen what reality television can do to relationships and isn't interested in exposing herself again to that kind of scrutiny," the source said. "She's got a great partner in Metul. They are very much in love and there's no reason to mess with that."

Landon Clements/instagram Landon Clements, Shep Rose, Jennifer Snowden, Cameran Eubanks

As for Eubanks, on Wednesday, AllAboutTheTea.com alleged that her husband, Jason Wimberly, had been having a two-year affair behind Eubanks' back.

The outlet reported its source claimed Eubanks "was handling it privately off camera" and was "devastated" when she found out producers were plotting to bring up the allegation on the season.

Hours later, Eubanks released a lengthy statement about the matter on Instagram, saying her decision to leave Southern Charm wasn't because of what she called those "insidious rumors" about her marriage.

"My decision was made and given to Bravo months ago and had absolutely nothing to do with ridiculous and fake rumors about my marriage," Eubanks wrote. "Please disregard any fabricated rumor. It’s a ploy for ratings and that’s it."

She went on to stand by her husband's side. "What upsets me the most is that my husband, who is the most sincere and faithful human I know, is being falsely dragged into this," Eubanks said. "It disgusts me."

"He always supported me filming the show even though he wanted no part of the spotlight," she said.

Later in her note, Eubanks — who got her start on The Real World; San Diego back in 2004 — stressed that she was ready to leave reality TV behind.

"I can’t get too upset though because this is what you sign up for when you put your life on reality TV…and why I’m getting out of it now," she said. "Drama is needed to stay relevant on reality television and sadly false rumors about others are sometimes created. Make of that what you will and consider the source."

"Now I absolutely know I was smart to leave the party early," she said. "My gut has never failed me."

Landon Clements/instagram Cameran Eubanks, Landon Clements

Wimberly did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. He and Eubanks have been married since 2014 and share daughter 2½-year-old daughter Palmer Corinne.

Also on Thursday, Wimberly's alleged mistress Rebecca Wash denied the affair and called the accusations "hurtful." Eubanks reposted Wash's words on her Instagram Stories. "It is so sad that this kind, beautiful and innocent girl had to be drug into the mud," said Eubanks. "I signed up for this by being on TV. She didn't. Rebecca Wash is the victim here."

As to why Clements left Southern Charm, she said in October 2017, "It wasn’t really about filming or not filming, it was just what I wanted out of my life."

“I love real estate and the hospitality … That’s what I sort of wanted to get back into,” she said at the time. “I know that if I want to get to the next level of things, I really need to get to work and be with people who believe in me, and training with them all summer has helped me so much.”

However in February 2018, Kathryn Dennis told The Morning Breath that the decision for Clements to leave the show “was Bravo’s.”

In season 4, Clements found herself in a feud with Dennis after rumors of a romance between Dennis’ ex Thomas Ravenel and Clements spread in their social circle.