Southern Charm 's Kathryn Dennis Poses with Boyfriend Chleb Ravenell on Set of Reunion: 'My Guy'
Kathryn Dennis is feeling grateful to have her boyfriend by her side.
While on the set for part one of the Southern Charm reunion, which aired Thursday night, the reality star posed for a sweet photo with boyfriend Chleb Ravenell which she shared to Instagram with a romantic message.
In the shot, Dennis is wearing a floor-length gold sequin gown while Ravenell sported a plaid suit atop a black turtleneck. Dennis, 29, posed with one hand on her hip and the other resting on her boyfriend's leg.
"My guy, by my side, always🌹 for my babe to stick by me during one of the hardest years I have ever had. ..always showering me with support..I just couldn't be more thankful," Dennis began the heartfelt caption.
"Cheers to the next year and cheers to the #southerncharm reunion part 1..on right now!" she concluded the post.
During Thursday night's reunion, Dennis was seen getting ready with Ravenell before telling him, "I'm really glad you came."
Dennis and Ravenell started dating last summer before making their relationship Instagram official in October.
"They've been dating a few months now," a source told PEOPLE of the couple in July. "They have good chemistry together."
Kathryn Dennis and Chleb Ravenell
"He's met the kids and is good with them," the source added of Kathryn's two children — daughter Kensie, 6, and son Saint, 4 — whom she shares with ex Thomas Ravenel. (Despite their very similar last names, he has no relation to Chleb.)
The cast sit-down Thursday had plenty of drama, including a heated discussion about Cameran Eubanks, who did not appear on this season of Southern Charm.
Dennis denied that her decision to circulate the rumor that Eubanks's husband, Jason Wemberly, was having an affair had anything to do with Eubanks's decision to leave the show after six seasons.
"I want to clear this up," Dennis said. "She made the decision not to return to the show before anything happened with rumors and anything like that."
Both Eubanks and Rebecca Wash, the Charleston makeup artist who was alleged to have had an affair with Wemberly, have adamantly denied the infidelity allegations.
Without revealing the source of the rumor, Dennis made it clear that she did not "make up" the allegations against Wemberly. Dennis went on to claim that both Craig Conover and Shep Rose had heard the rumor long before she brought it up on camera.
While the entire cast all insisted that the rumor had nothing to do with Eubanks's decision to leave, they admitted that they didn't know the real reason why she chose not to return.