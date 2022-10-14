Southern Charm 's Craig Conover Says He'll Propose 'Whenever Paige DeSorbo Is Ready to Say Yes'

Wedding bells could one day be ringing for Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo!

The Southern Charm star, 33, revealed during BravoCon 2022's Modern Love panel that he'd propose to DeSorbo, 29, "whenever Paige is ready to say 'yes.'"

"I have a feeling that we're going to end up getting married one day," continued Conover, who appears alongside DeSorbo on season 2 of Winter House. "It'll be great. I don't know if she knows that. I think you'll get to see it actually come out on one of the shows."

Craig Conover, Paige DeSorbo

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

While the Sewing Down South founder is hopeful for marriage one day, he acknowledged that he and DeSorbo have different views on engagement.

"I thought it was a lot more simple," he said. "I thought like, 'Yeah of course we're getting married, so we're going to get engaged.' But then you see that it means something else to her."

One of the big factors standing in the way for DeSorbo: relocating from her home in New York City to Charleston, South Carolina, where Conover lives.

"The thought of leaving and going to a new state is a lot for me, so I have to do it when I'm ready," the Summer House star said.

"And I didn't realize that that's part of being engaged," Conover added of living together.

DeSorbo joked that she and Conover could take an approach like Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk, who have previously revealed they don't live together full time.

"We're going to Gwyneth Paltrow it," DeSorbo said. "I'm going to have one house, he's going to have another."

With Conover and his best friend/costar Austen Kroll opening up a restaurant in New York City, Conover speculated about the possibility of moving to the Big Apple.

"I think the next year or two has a lot of my time spent up here, especially with her career taking off," Conover said, adding that he'd want to raise their future kids down south.

Conover announced that he and DeSorbo — who made their relationship official last summer — did take a major step together recently. "I have my own closet in Paige's house now," he said.

As a result, "my spring coats have nowhere to go," DeSorbo quipped.

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover

PGA Tour

Conover and DeSorbo also briefly discussed another relationship milestone — their first "I love you."

"I said, 'Is it weird if I say I love you?'" Conover revealed.

"I said, 'yes!'" DeSorbo confessed.

Along with starring together on Winter House season 2, DeSorbo joined Conover on the latest season of Southern Charm, in which she confronted Conover's ex-girlfriend Naomie Olindo.

Since then, "we've DM'ed," DeSorbo said, "and we could not be more normal with each other."

BravoCon 2022 is taking place through Sunday at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.