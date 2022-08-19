Southern Charm 's Craig Conover Gets Fiery at Whitney Sudler-Smith's 'Shady' Hookup with Ex Naomie Olindo

Dana Rose Falcone
·5 min read

The cast of Southern Charm partied hard at the wedding of Patricia Altschul and Shep Rose's dogs Peaches and Little Craig — so hard that Naomie Olindo found herself getting unexpectedly close with Whitney Sudler-Smith.

The morning after the wedding, while nursing what she called the "worst hangover," Naomie revealed to Leva Bonaparte and Austen Kroll that she kissed Whitney — and he spent the night at her house.

"He's like, 'We need to breed, like breed,'" Naomie recalled. "He's like, 'Mom would love it, Mom would love it.'"

RELATED: Naomie Olindo on Hooking Up with Ex Craig Conover: 'Neither of Us Thought We'd Get Back Together'

Naomie Olindo, Whitney Sudler-Smith
Naomie Olindo, Whitney Sudler-Smith

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty, Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Austen also spent the night with someone special: his ex, Ciara Miller. "We ended up going out and one thing led to another," Austen told the cameras.

Austen admitted he met up with Ciara because his love interest Olivia Flowers brought a blind date to the dog wedding.

Despite his rendezvous with Ciara, Austen insisted, "I like, really like Olivia."

RELATED: Craig Conover and Austen Kroll Dish on Their New Restaurant, Say They Won't Allow Photos Inside

Austen Kroll, Ciara Miller
Austen Kroll, Ciara Miller

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty (2)

ALL ABOARD TO AULDBRASS

Whitney treated the group to a weekend at Frank Lloyd Wright's Auldbrass Plantation. So the group boarded a party bus and headed to Yemassee, South Carolina — everyone except for Kathryn Dennis, who didn't think she and boyfriend Chleb Ravenell should go on the trip.

"I just feel like we've been fighting so much," Kathryn told Chleb. "Maybe we should definitely take a break."

Chleb agreed.

Kathryn Dennis
Kathryn Dennis

Kathryn Dennis/Instagram Kathryn Dennis and Chleb Ravenell

"I'm really regretting getting back together with Chleb because I think it was a weak move of mine," Kathryn said in a confessional interview. "It's better to be alone than with someone you can't trust."

The bus continued without Kathryn and Chleb, but not without any drama. Austen asked Olivia if she brought a date along for the weekend and while she did not, Olivia said she had a "super fun" time with her blind date at the dog wedding.

Austen, however, didn't have the best time. "I was on the altar with my f---ing ex," he said of Madison LeCroy.

That got Austen started on a rant trashing Madison. "I generally have more fun when I don't have to see her face," Austen said.

RELATED VIDEO: Craig Conover Confirms Naomie Olindo's Return and How He Played a Role in Bringing Her Back

DRAMA ON THE PLANTATION

Whitney welcomed the bus when it arrived and showed everyone to their rooms, saving some special options for Naomie to choose from. Whitney then shared that the itinerary for the day included ATVing, horseback riding and lunch.

Naomie, Olivia and Shep's girlfriend Taylor Ann Green touched base about their dating lives after horseback riding. Naomie did not mention her hookup with Whitney, but she did say she lacked any dating prospects. And she filled in Olivia on the fact that Austen hung out with Ciara after the dog wedding.

"He did that because he had feelings for you and he thought you were like going on dates with other people," Naomie told Olivia.

"Being retaliation, that's not okay," Olivia responded.

Southern Charm Season 8 - Olivia Flowers
Southern Charm Season 8 - Olivia Flowers

Bravo

Naomie thought that Austen's behavior stemmed from his "tit for tat" relationship with Madison.

"I just want him to be able to trust another person," Olivia said "Like how it was with Madison, it's not like that with everyone."

Over on the guys' side, Craig recapped his conversation with Naomie at the dog wedding to Austen. Austen used the opportunity to inform Craig about Whitney and Naomie's hookup, but refused to tell Craig how he found out about it. Whitney overheard and stepped in.

"We don't need to explain ourselves in any capacity," Whitney told a heated Craig.

Whitney Sudler-Smith, Naomi Olindo, Craig Conover
Whitney Sudler-Smith, Naomi Olindo, Craig Conover

Stephanie Diani/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty (3)

The entire group convened by a bonfire for drinks, and the conversation about Whitney and Naomie continued. Whitney actually apologized for what he said earlier, and Craig tried to brush it off.

"I don't understand her obsession with you, but like, whatever, it's your life," Craig said to Whitney.

Craig thought Whitney broke "bro code."

"I think it's shady of Whitney," Craig said in a confessional. "The bro code rules are complicated at times, I understand that, but it's still my ex-girlfriend. Like what the f---?"

Shep told Craig he shouldn't take Whitney and Naomie hooking up personally, but Craig said, "I was just disappointed when I heard that."

RELATED: BravoCon 2022: Here Are the More Than 100 Stars Who Will Be There — and When Tickets Go on Sale

But then Shep and Whitney piled on Craig. "You've actually become more of an a--hole," Whitney said to Craig.

Craig accused Shep of being "terrible to me."

"You were awful to me," Craig said. "You went against all of my entrepreneurship."

Shep told the cameras, "Craig's anger is directed towards Naomie and Whitney being together, so he's lashing out."

Leva tried to explain to Shep that his brand of tough love "doesn't land" for Craig.

"This is not a f---ing kumbaya. That's not how I have any f---ing relationships in my f---ing life," Shep responded, adding, "I'm not going to change."

Shep Rose
Shep Rose

Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

RELATED: Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green Are Not Back Together Despite Weekend Reunion: Source

Olivia didn't want to be too vocal about an issue that didn't involve her, but told Craig, "I'm with you."

­"For years obviously we've been f---ing with you and we feel bad," Whitney said.

Whitney and Shep admitted they didn't realize how sensitive Craig could be, and Craig took that as a dig.

"They're doing anything they can to justify their behavior," Craig said. "Sounds like a lot of jealousy and deflection."

That caused Shep to fall over in his chair as the bonfire raged on.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The Man Who Investigated Princess Diana’s Death Tells All

    Discovery+John Stevens’ life was turned upside down on Jan. 6, 2004. That was the day the royal coroner tasked the then-Metropolitan Police commissioner with heading the inquiry into the death of Princess Diana—specifically, whether MI5 and MI6, under direct orders from Prince Philip and the British royal family, had caused the car crash in Paris’ Pont de l’Alma tunnel that claimed the lives of Princess Di and her partner Dodi Al-Fayed back in 1997.“You know you’re going to be under fire,” says

  • The Hidden Note of Princess Diana Predicting Her Own Car-Crash Death

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyPerhaps the most startling revelation in The Diana Investigations, a four-part Discovery+ docuseries chronicling the British and French inquiries into the death of Princess Diana, concerns the “Mishcon Note.”On Oct. 30, 1995, Victor Mishcon, the personal legal representative to Princess Diana, attended a closed-door meeting with his most famous client and her personal secretary, Patrick Jephson. During the rendezvous, Diana told Mishcon

  • Neve Campbell to Lead ABC’s New David E. Kelley/Michael Connelly Mystery Series ‘Avalon’

    The show is based on a Michael Connelly short story

  • Judge orders US DOJ to redact Trump search warrant affidavit for public release

    Questions continue to swirl about what was in the highly-classified documents found during an FBI search of Mar-a-Lago. A U.S. judge has signalled he’s willing to unseal the affidavit supporting the search warrant on former president Donald Trump’s Florida home. Jackson Proskow has the latest on the long list of legal woes facing Trump.

  • Judge blocks Florida 'woke' law pushed by Gov. DeSantis

    A Florida judge on Thursday declared a Florida law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts race-based conversation and analysis in business and education unconstitutional. Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker said in a 44-page ruling that the “Stop WOKE” act violates the First Amendment and is impermissibly vague. Walker also refused to issue a stay that would keep the law in effect during any appeal by the state.

  • Voices: Against all odds, it looks like Democrats will do well in the midterms

    Midterm elections are supposed to be bad for the incumbent president’s party, but a slew of unexpected results means things are looking surprisingly good for Biden in the November elections

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Unbeaten Canadians say complacency isn't an issue ahead of game against Finland

    EDMONTON — So far, it has been almost too easy for the Canadian junior team. As the squad prepares to face Finland on Monday in a game that will decide who finishes atop Group A at the world junior hockey championship, the host's biggest enemy might just be complacency. So far, it’s been a walk in the park for the Canadian juniors. They’ve swept aside Latvia, Slovakia and Czechia by an aggregate score of 21-4. And, in those two wins, there were two standout performances in goal, from Latvia’s Pa

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Summer, increased scrutiny to blame for small crowds at world juniors: Hockey Canada

    EDMONTON — Empty seats have been a staple at the unusual world junior hockey championship in Edmonton this month — and Hockey Canada says scandals surrounding the organization are, in part, holding fans back. While the tournament usually sees thousands of avid hockey lovers turn out for each game, the average attendance for the tournament's 20 preliminary round matches was 1,319. Hockey Canada said there are "a few reasons" people have opted to stay home for the rescheduled 2022 tournament. "Fir

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • Five years later, Sarah Potomak back on women's world hockey championship roster

    CALGARY — Sarah Potomak kept faith she could wear the Maple Leaf again, despite feeling the uncertainty that comes with rejection. The 24-year-old forward from Aldergrove, B.C., will play for Canada in the women's world hockey championship Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. When Potomak made her world championship debut in 2017 in Plymouth, Mich., Canada's youngest player at 19 scored twice and assisted on another goal in five games. She was also the first B.C. player in t

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up