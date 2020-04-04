Southern Charm ’s Cameran Eubanks Slams Gov. for Not Issuing Stay-at-Home Order Amid Covid-19 Crisis

Southern Charm star Cameran Eubanks is slamming South Carolina Governor Henry McCaster for not issuing a stay-at-home order to the state amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Friday, Eubanks, who is married to physician Jason Wimberly, expressed her frustration on her Instagram Story writing, “Truly unbelievable,” over a news report of McMaster’s decision.

“Truly unbelievable @govhenrymcmaster!!! DO THE RIGHT THING AND ISSUE THE ORDER NOW!!!” Eubanks, 36, continued.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

McMaster addressed the issue during a press conference Friday afternoon, explaining “Every state is different.”

Southern states including Louisiana and Florida have all issued stay-at-home orders.

“They have different economies,” McMaster said, Live 5 WCSC reported. “They have different resources. They have different medical facilities. We are taking a deliberate approach to be as aggressive as we possibly can at the right time.”

McMaster, however, said he has encouraged residents of South Carolina to stay at home.

“Stay at home if you don’t have to be out. Stay at home and be a good neighbor, remind other people about social distancing and other things that are required,” McMaster said at Friday’s press conference.

Eubanks continued to call out McMaster on her Instagram further writing, “I am embarrassed and appalled that @govhenrymcmaster is continuing to put countless lives at risk in the state of South Carolina.”

RELATED: Here Are the States and Cities Under a ‘Stay at Home’ Order to Slow the Coronavirus Spread

“He obviously doesn’t understand exponential growth,” Eubanks said, adding that she usually doesn’t get “political” on social media but this time is different.

“Im INCENSED on this!! Fellow South Carolinians please speak out! This isn’t a democratic or republican issue it’s F—— COMMON SENSE!!”

Story continues

Cameran Eubanks/instagram

Eubanks went on to share a number of DMs sent to her by fans, who are equally frustrated with McMaster’s handling of the health crisis.

In the messages, some social media users revealed that they even know people who are not staying at home and are traveling to South Carolina from different states across the U.S.

“I will keep posting all of these messages tomorrow. There are hundreds. Not one person disagrees with me @govhenrymcmaster,” Eubanks wrote.

Eubanks concluded her posts by sharing a photo of a soldier from World War II, carrying a donkey through a field.

McCaster did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo Cameran Eubanks

Along with the post was a caption that read, “This picture from World War II, a soldier carrying a donkey. It is not that the soldier loves donkeys or has some sort of perversion. What’s happening is that field is mined and that if the donkey was free to wander as it pleased, it would likely detonate a charge and kill everyone. The moral of the story is that during difficult times the first ones you have to keep under control are the jackasses who don’t understand the danger and do as they please.”

RELATED: How Madonna, Oprah Winfrey and More Celebs Are Helping Others During the Coronavirus Pandemic

President Donald Trump and his coronavirus task force have decided not to institute a national stay-at-home order as other countries with major outbreaks, like China, Italy and Spain, have done. Instead, they’ve left that decision up to individual states.

Currently, 41 states and Washington D.C. currently have state-wide stay-at-home orders in palace. California was the first to do so, on March 19, and New York and Illinois followed the next day.

As of Friday, there are now at least 244,228 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, the most worldwide.

At least 6,257 people in the U.S. have died from coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 5,000 over the last seven days.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.