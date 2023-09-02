Southern California could see scattered rain showers this Labor Day weekend

A couple relax in lawn chairs as they look out over the ocean in Angels Gate Park in San Pedro on Thursday. Southern California could see scattered showers and wind this Labor Day weekend. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Labor Day weekend is expected to bring scattered showers and winds to Southern California, according to the National Weather Service.

The scattered storms are possible because of a low-pressure system over Northern California that forecasters say is pulling moisture from the south, resulting in chances of light showers Friday through Sunday.

Lisa Phillips, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard, said the storms will most likely affect local mountain ranges.

"That's where most of the showers are right now," she said Friday evening. "There's a little [storm cell] by Pasadena and one [by] Sierra Madre."

Forecasters say gusty winds from the south will affect mountains and deserts in the L.A. area through early Saturday.

A wind advisory is in effect for the San Gabriel Mountains, where gusts of up to 50 mph are possible. The strongest winds will be in the eastern San Gabriels and adjacent foothills.

A flash flood warning was in effect for Riverside County through 8 p.m Friday, with forecasts showing a chance of heavy rainfall of up to 0.75 inches an hour. Some parts of the county had already seen upward of 2 inches of rain as of Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Phillips said the chance of scattered showers will probably continue until Sunday morning. Hotter weather is expected to return and build during the middle of next week.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.