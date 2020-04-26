Some Southern California Beaches Packed As Reopening Plans Across The Nation And World Begin

Click here to read the full article.

California beaches were busy in Orange County on Saturday, but Los Angeles area beaches remained relatively free of people.

Temperatures are expected to drop slightly on Sunday, perhaps incentivizing many who visited Southern California beaches on Saturday in 90-degree weather to stay at home.

On Saturday, despite a statewide stay-at-home order, people swam and sunbathed on Southern California beaches previously closed. Some counties in the state eased restrictions while warning people to maintain social distancing.

An estimated 40,000 packed onto Newport Beach on Friday and similar crowds were expected Saturday, The Associated Press reported.

In Huntington Beach, reports indicated hundreds of people were out near the water, some not practicing social distancing protocols. In Ventura County, those beaches were also

Elsewhere, the move toward gradually reopening gained momentum.

In New Jersey, one of the hardest hit locations by the coronavirus, a reopening plan is expected to be presented to Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday. But the governor said a number of counties in the state have spiked, casting doubt on whether any plan will be quickly implemented.

On Friday, Oklahoma began opening state parks, hair and nail salons and other personal care businesses. Hospitals there are also resuming elective surgeries.

In Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee will allow “the vast majority of businesses” to reopen when the state’s stay-at-home order expires on April 30. Friday saw state parks and dine-in restaurants open with reduced capacities. However, the large cities of Nashville and Memphis were following their own prescriptions on reopening, and may go slower than elsewhere in teh state. ”

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said his stay-at-home order expires Sunday. After that, a more suggestive “safer at home” order will be in effect on Monday.

Texas saw several stores opening, albeit at reduced capacity, with those venturing forth still required to wear face masks. The state stay-at-home order is in effect until April 30, but state parsk are now open.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said the state will enter a “safer at home” program after stay-at-home expires today. The new status will see small businesses and hair salons reopen Monday, though under strict guidelines.

Alaska’s allowed restaurants and other retail businesses to reopen Friday.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has implemented a phased reopening as of today, with churches using social distancing measures, restaurants at reduced capacity and schools reopening May 7.

France, Italy and Spain are preparing to loosen coronavirus restrictions, The three countries have the highest numbers of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the world after the US, according to Johns Hopkins University.

