Southern Brave win men’s Hundred after Liam Livingstone error ends Birmingham Phoenix fightback

Southern Brave became the first winners of the Hundred's Men's competition with a 32-run victory over Birmingham Phoenix, despite a valiant effort from in-form batsman Liam Livingstone.

Livingstone scored 46 from just 19 balls, including four fours and four sixes, but he was run out by a direct hit from Tim David on the boundary.

Phoenix captain Moeen Ali scored 36 from 30, but after the loss of that pair the Birmingham franchise struggled. England international Tymal Mills was the pick of the bowlers for the Brave, with his 20 balls going for just 13 runs.

Adam Milne took two for eight from his 20-ball allotment - having conceded just three singles from his first 15 deliveries - but many of the other Phoenix bowlers came in for punishment after they asked the Brave to bat.

Stirling’s 31-ball half-century, which also contained two fours, was backed up by Ross Whiteley’s 44 not out from 19 balls, a belligerent knock that contained four fours and as many sixes, as the Brave posted what looks a competitive 168 for five at halfway.

Paul Stirling clattered six sixes in an entertaining 61 off 36 balls as Southern Brave set Birmingham Phoenix a target of 169 to win the inaugural edition of the men’s Hundred at Lord’s.

