Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire, the Hundred 2022 live: score and latest updates from the opening match

Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire, the Hundred 2022 live: score and latest updates from the opening match - Christopher Lee/ECB via Getty Images
Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire, the Hundred 2022 live: score and latest updates from the opening match - Christopher Lee/ECB via Getty Images

07:07 PM

Craig Overton has the ball

Southern Brave won all four of their home matches last year on the quickest pitch in the competition.

07:06 PM

After a short delay for the smoke to clear

The players take to the field. It's 22C in Southampton this evening and muggy.

07:02 PM

The BBC has eschewed any build-up

And goes straight to the middle with the openers about to stride to the crease. Isa Guha presents as the flame throwers erupt, alongside Moeen Ali and Jimmy Anderson.

Fireworks - Sky Sports
Fireworks - Sky Sports

06:52 PM

Your teams

Southern Brave  James Vince (capt), Alex Davies (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Jake Lintott, Rehan Ahmed, Michael Hogan.

Welsh Fire  Joe Clarke, Tom Banton (wk), Ben Duckett, Sam Hain, Ollie Pope, Josh Cobb (capt), Ryan Higgins, Adam Zampa, Jake Ball, David Payne, Noor Ahmed.

06:44 PM

Rehan Ahmed

The 17-year-old Leicestershire leg-spinner will make his Hundred debut for Southern Brave, as will the rather more experienced Marcus Stoinis.

06:41 PM

Southern Brave have won the toss

And have put Welsh Fire in to bat. Chasing was the route to victory in last year's competition and Brave are sticking to precedent.

06:34 PM

Sky begins its coverage

With presenter Kass Naidoo and her 'dream team' of Ebony Rainford-Brent, Nasser Hussain, Ravi Shastri, who did some Stranger Things 4 stuff with a cased clock and its pendulum, Stuart Broad and Kevin Pietersen.

05:43 PM

Michael Vaughan on his love for The Hundred

The second season of The Hundred starts this evening  and it's going to be big for the likes of Jason Roy. This is an opportunity for him to go and show everyone how good he is. He's had a run of poor performances for England but he's an outstanding player and I'd be amazed if he doesn't find form. Likewise Liam Livingstone hasn't really fired and Jos Buttler needs a score or two.

Anyone who has a good Hundred could find themselves selected for the seven-match T20 tour of Pakistan and then, potentially, the T20 World Cup in October and November. Certainly if Phil Salt starts smacking it to all parts and gets a couple of hundreds I think England would consider changing their white-ball team.

I'm led to believe that most Hundred games are sold out. You're hoping for good weather, drama and a few last-ball finishes to create a bit of social-media presence. It'll need to go some to match all the tight games and victories from losing positions during this year's T20 Blast though. Personally I'm looking forward to the competition. It always creates debate. People don't seem to accept that the format has arrived and is going to be here for a long long time.

Just enjoy it: it's bat and ball over 22 yards.

05:27 PM

Good evening

And welcome to coverage of the opening match of the second season of the Hundred, a men's match between last year's inaugural champions Southern Brave, based at the Ageas Bowl, and Tan Cymreig/Welsh Fire from Cardiff. For all the tickets sold in 2021, the vibrancy of the play and coverage, the road to the Lord's final was not the road to Damascus for its numerous critics. Virtually none of the hostility that the Hundred provoked among those clothing themselves in the flag of tradition when the England and Wales Cricket Board's first foray into franchise competition was announced was distilled by its first season but some opinions have changed. This author began as a sceptic, went to three games on his own dime and took family members who had never been to a match before, and came back impressed by the occasion if not a zealot for the format.

Southern Brave - Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Southern Brave - Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

But then it's not the format that counts particularly for me but the competitiveness of the game, excellence of the play and a desire for cricket to convert a public that has been denied free-to-air TV access to the game for 17 myopic years to its charms. We have to find a way to address cricket's absence from the shared, national experience and the desert that state school sport has become for the game and in that pursuit I am making a point, like Sir Arnold Bax advised, to try every experience once, except incest and folk-dancing.

Having just said that the format doesn't count, it is so unusual at least superficially, that I should run through the basics:

  • Each side have 100 balls to face and deliver with each innings supposed to take no longer than 65 minutes.

  • Ten balls will be bowled from each end, and the umpire will signal after the first set of five to allow the captain to decide whether the bowler shall persevere and bowl a full 10 or change to another bowler. Each bowler will be allowed a maximum of 20 deliveries in the match.

  • If a batter is caught out, the new batter will face the next ball regardless of whether their predecessor had crossed with the non-striker.

  • The powerplay lasts for 25 balls and during that time only two fielders are allowed to be placed outside the 30 yard circle and each bowling side is allowed one two-minute time-out during which the coach is allowed on to the field to discuss tactics with their players.

  • Contrary to pre-tournament rumours, lbw has not been abolished nor will wides be punished with free hits.

  • If a team is not in a position to bowl their final five balls of the innings within 65 minutes, one fewer f­ielder will be permitted outside the f­ielding restriction area.

  • No drinks breaks are permitted.

  • Each team will be allowed a maximum of one unsuccessful DRS review per innings

In the two teams for the opening match, look out for the champion Braves' big-hitters from last year, James Vince, Quinton de Kock and Alex Davies plus their stellar bowling line-up including Jake Lintott's hen's teeth English left-arm wrist-spin and stalwarts George Garton and Chris Jordan.

Welsh Fire do not have their captain Jonny Bairstow available after all as he has withdrawn to take a breather after 12 international white-ball games and four Tests so far this summer but they do have their best batsman from last year, Ben Duckett, who was second only to the phenomenal Liam Livingstone in the plundering of runs, and the big-hitters Tom Banton, Joe Clarke and David Miller. Australia's leggie Adam Zampa will come up against his mate Marcus Stoinis and Naseem Shah, who has a bowling action as close to Dennis Lillee's as anyone I have seen in 40 years, to provide the pace like (Welsh) fire.

