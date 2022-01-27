Southern Brave to launch men’s Hundred defence against Welsh Fire in August

The Southern Brave were 2021 winners of the inaugural men’s Hundred competition while Oval Invincibles won the women’s (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Southern Brave will begin the defence of their title in the men’s Hundred against Welsh Fire on August 3 while the women’s competition starts a week later.

The 2021 men’s champions will open their campaign at the Ageas Bowl, with Oval Invincibles taking on London Spirit on August 4, Manchester Originals hosting Northern Superchargers 24 hours later and Trent Rockets completing the first set of fixtures against BirminghamPhoenix on August 6.

The women’s competition, which was regarded as a huge success in 2021, is being played with a reduced schedule this year, with only six group games per team, because women’s cricket is featuring in the Commonwealth Games for the first time.

It gets under way after the Birmingham Games have finished on August 11, with reigning champions Oval Invincibles taking on Northern Superchargers, placed in the evening headline slot after the men’s game in the afternoon.

The group stage is due to conclude on August 31, with the Hundred Eliminator on Friday September 2 in Southampton and the final 24 hours later.

Lord’s, the Oval, the Ageas Bowl, Emirates Old Trafford, Sophia Gardens, Headingley, Edgbaston and Trent Bridge will again host the games.

There was a suggestion that Durham’s Emirates Riverside stadium could host Northern Superchargers games, but that is not the case.