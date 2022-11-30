PHOTOS: Southern B.C. hit by heavy snowfall and frigid temperatures

The first major snowfall of the season is here for the Lower Mainland. A low-pressure system interacting with an arctic outflow is the cause for multiple winter and snowfall warnings that have been issued across the South Coast of British Columbia. The regions continues to see significant snow and gusty winds. Snowfall totals across Metro Vancouver will range from 10-20+cm, with 20-30+cm for the Fraser Valley.

Higher terrain regions in British Columbia have already been hit by multiple snow events with high accumulations. The current low-pressure system has triggered winter and snowfall warnings across the South Coast of British Columbia.

Strong winds resulted in BC Ferries announcing a number of sailing cancellations Tuesday afternoon.

Snowfall has picked up across the Lower Mainland Tuesday evening. Some coastal mixing will be possible early Wednesday morning, but heavy snow continues inland and at higher elevations.

The system has impacted travel across Vancouver Island and the South Coast of B.C. Widespread power outages will be a concern with increasing winds as well.

Snowfall totals across Metro Vancouver will range from 10-20+cm, with 20-30+cm for the Fraser Valley. Places like Richmond and Delta are forecast to see the lowest accumulations from 5-10 cm.

There will also be heavy snow for the alpine regions and difficult travel conditions across the Interior, with 10-15 cm anticipated for the Okanagan Valley.

Visuals captured on social media demonstrate how much snowfall has accumulated so far:

