Southern Acids (M) Berhad's (KLSE:SAB) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Southern Acids (M) Berhad (KLSE:SAB) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Southern Acids (M) Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = RM137m ÷ (RM1.0b - RM154m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Southern Acids (M) Berhad has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Chemicals industry average of 8.0% it's much better.

Check out our latest analysis for Southern Acids (M) Berhad

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Southern Acids (M) Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Southern Acids (M) Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Southern Acids (M) Berhad's ROCE Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Southern Acids (M) Berhad. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 15%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 40%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

All in all, it's terrific to see that Southern Acids (M) Berhad is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Given the stock has declined 12% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

While Southern Acids (M) Berhad looks impressive, no company is worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SAB is currently trading for a fair price.

While Southern Acids (M) Berhad isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here