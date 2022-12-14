Southern Acids (M) Berhad (KLSE:SAB) most popular amongst private companies who own 58%, insiders hold 17%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Southern Acids (M) Berhad (KLSE:SAB), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 58% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And individual insiders on the other hand have a 17% ownership in the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Southern Acids (M) Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Southern Acids (M) Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Southern Acids (M) Berhad. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Southern Acids (M) Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Southern Acids (M) Berhad. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Southern Palm Industries Sdn Bhd with 31% of shares outstanding. With 11% and 8.4% of the shares outstanding respectively, Lembaga Tabung Haji, Endowment Arm and Southern Realty (M) Sdn Bhd are the second and third largest shareholders.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 3 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 51% stake.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Southern Acids (M) Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Southern Acids (M) Berhad. Insiders own RM85m worth of shares in the RM500m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 14% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 58%, of the Southern Acids (M) Berhad stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Southern Acids (M) Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

