Southee playing his last test for NZ which is batting after England wins toss

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — Tim Southee will play his 107th and last test for New Zealand after being named in the lineup against England for the third and final test at his Seddon Park home ground on Saturday.

The 36-year-old fast bowler announced last month he will retire at the end of this series, ending a 16-year international career.

Southee has taken 389 wickets in tests, more than any New Zealander other than Richard Hadlee's 431.

He also has 221 wickets in 161 one-day internationals and 164 wickets in 126 Twenty20s, meaning he has more wickets across all three formats (774) than any other New Zealander.

Southee began his test career against England in 2008, scoring 77 not out and taking 5-55 on debut. His test career comes full circle, also ending against England,

But Southee's selection for his final match was contentious. He took only four wickets in the first two tests at an average of 61.5 and there were concerns his selection was based on sentiment rather than form.

Critics believe Southee already should have given up the new ball to the young pacer Will O'Rourke.

England won the toss on Saturday and chose to bowl in warm, overcast conditions which suggest swing will be a factor early on.

New Zealand made two lineup changes. Will Young will open the batting in place of Devon Conway, whose wife is expecting their first child, and spinner Mitchell Santner came in for Nathan Smith.

England holds an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and made one change, naming pacer Matt Potts in place of Chris Woakes.

___

Lineups:

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Will Young, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Will O’Rourke.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes (captain), Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Matt Potts, Shoaib Bashir.

___

