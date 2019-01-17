Southeastern Louisiana has strong 2019 schedule

(STATS) - Southeastern Louisiana hopes a strong nonconference schedule will prepare it for title contention in the Southland Conference this year.

The Lions slipped to 4-7 overall, and 4-5 in the Southland, in coach Frank Scelfo's first season.

They will host five-time defending Ohio Valley Conference champion Jacksonville State in their season opener on Aug. 31 before visiting MEAC member Bethune-Cookman (Sept. 7) and SEC member Ole Miss (Sept. 14).

Southeastern will play four of its nine Southland games at Strawberry Stadium, including against all three 2018 playoff teams: Lamar (Sept. 21), UIW (Oct. 12) and Nicholls (Nov. 21). The Lions also will host Stephen F. Austin (Nov. 2).

2019 Southeastern Louisiana Schedule

Aug. 31, Jacksonville State

Sept. 7, at Bethune-Cookman

Sept. 14, at Ole Miss

Sept. 21, Lamar*

Sept. 28, at Northwestern State*

Oct. 5, at McNeese*

Oct. 12, UIW*

Oct. 26, at Houston Baptist*

Nov. 2, Stephen F. Austin*

Nov. 9, at Central Arkansas*

Nov. 16, at Abilene Christian*

Nov. 21, Nicholls*

* - Southland Conference game