Southeastern Louisiana has strong 2019 schedule
(STATS) - Southeastern Louisiana hopes a strong nonconference schedule will prepare it for title contention in the Southland Conference this year.
The Lions slipped to 4-7 overall, and 4-5 in the Southland, in coach Frank Scelfo's first season.
They will host five-time defending Ohio Valley Conference champion Jacksonville State in their season opener on Aug. 31 before visiting MEAC member Bethune-Cookman (Sept. 7) and SEC member Ole Miss (Sept. 14).
Southeastern will play four of its nine Southland games at Strawberry Stadium, including against all three 2018 playoff teams: Lamar (Sept. 21), UIW (Oct. 12) and Nicholls (Nov. 21). The Lions also will host Stephen F. Austin (Nov. 2).
---=
2019 Southeastern Louisiana Schedule
Aug. 31, Jacksonville State
Sept. 7, at Bethune-Cookman
Sept. 14, at Ole Miss
Sept. 21, Lamar*
Sept. 28, at Northwestern State*
Oct. 5, at McNeese*
Oct. 12, UIW*
Oct. 26, at Houston Baptist*
Nov. 2, Stephen F. Austin*
Nov. 9, at Central Arkansas*
Nov. 16, at Abilene Christian*
Nov. 21, Nicholls*
* - Southland Conference game