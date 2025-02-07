Southeast Missouri State wins 80-51 against Morehead State

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Rob Martin's 27 points helped Southeast Missouri State defeat Morehead State 80-51 on Thursday night.

Martin also added five assists for the Redhawks (14-10, 9-4 Ohio Valley Conference). BJ Ward went 6 of 12 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to add 16 points. Brendan Terry finished 4 of 8 from the floor to finish with eight points.

Tyler Brelsford led the way for the Eagles (14-10, 9-4) with 13 points. Kenny White Jr. added 11 points and two steals for Morehead State. George Marshall finished with seven points.



These two teams both play Saturday. Southeast Missouri State visits Southern Indiana and Morehead State hosts Little Rock.

