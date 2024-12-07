Southeast Missouri State visits Murray State after Wood's 21-point game

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-5) at Murray State Racers (5-2, 1-0 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State hosts Southeast Missouri State after Jacobi Wood scored 21 points in Murray State's 63-61 win against the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Racers are 3-1 in home games. Murray State is sixth in the MVC scoring 80.7 points while shooting 50.3% from the field.

The Redhawks are 1-3 on the road. Southeast Missouri State is fifth in the OVC with 34.3 rebounds per game led by Tedrick Washington Jr. averaging 6.6.

Murray State makes 50.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.6 percentage points higher than Southeast Missouri State has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Southeast Missouri State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 4.4 per game Murray State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wood is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Racers.

Washington is shooting 41.5% and averaging 16.9 points for the Redhawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

