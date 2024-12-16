Southeast Missouri State Redhawks welcome the Missouri State Bears on Monday

Missouri State Bears (6-3) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-6)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State takes on Southeast Missouri State for a Division 1 Division matchup Monday.

The Redhawks are 1-1 on their home court. Southeast Missouri State is seventh in the OVC with 28.0 points per game in the paint led by Ainaya Williams averaging 8.0.

The Bears are 2-1 on the road. Missouri State averages 70.1 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

Southeast Missouri State scores 59.0 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 67.6 Missouri State allows. Missouri State has shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points fewer than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Southeast Missouri State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zoe Best is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Redhawks.

Lacy Stokes is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Bears.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

