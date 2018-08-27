Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois add 'War for the Wheel'

(STATS) - Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois players are glad they don't have to swim ashore to face each other. They'll also be happy to claim the authentic ship's wheel that will go to the winner of their longstanding rivalry.

On Monday, the two schools, separated by the Mississippi River and about 45 miles, announced their series will become the "War for the Wheel," beginning with their Sept. 15 matchup at Southern Illinois.

Southeast Missouri holds a 40-37-8 lead in a nonconference series that began in 1913, although Southern Illinois has won 10 of the last 12 meetings. The schools used to cross the Mississippi River by boat, and in one of the early years of the series, SIU's boat sank and players had to swim to shore. The game was played as scheduled.

"This is a fun way to celebrate the longtime football rivalry between SEMO and SIU," Southeast Missouri coach Tom Matukewicz said. "These schools have a lot of history and tradition, and I think the War for the Wheel makes the rivalry more special for fans on both sides of the Mississippi River."

Southeast Missouri is an Ohio Valley Conference member. Southern Illinois competes in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.