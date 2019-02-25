Southeast Missouri seeks to build off 2018 success

(STATS) - Southeast Missouri will seek to build off its first appearance in the FCS playoffs during a 12-game 2019 schedule which was announced Monday.

The Redhawks (9-4) beat Stony Brook in the playoffs as part of their first winning season since 2010.

Half of their 2019 games will be played at Houck Field, including the Aug. 29 season opener against rival Southern Illinois in the "War for the Wheel." They'll host UT Martin on Homecoming Day Oct. 26.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The road highlights include Montana State (Sept. 7), Missouri (Sept. 14) and five-time defending Ohio Valley Conference champion Jacksonville State (Oct. 19).

Coach Tom Matukewicz's squad will return 15 starters, including linebacker Zach Hall, the 2018 STATS FCS Buck Buchanan Award winner as national defensive player of the year.

---=

2019 Southeast Missouri Schedule

Aug. 29, Southern Illinois

Sept. 7, at Montana State

Sept. 14, at Missouri

Sept. 21, West Virginia State

Oct. 5, Tennessee Tech*

Oct. 12, at Austin Peay*

Oct. 19, at Jacksonville State*

Oct. 26, UT Martin* (Homecoming)

Nov. 2, at Tennessee State*

Nov. 9, Eastern Kentucky*

Nov. 16, at Eastern Illinois*

Nov. 23, Murray State*

* - OVC game