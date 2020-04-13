Southeast Calgary McDonald's closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at a McDonald's in southeast Calgary has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, a worker at the restaurant, located at 4615 17th Avenue S.E., reported to the company that they had tested positive.

McDonald's Canada said in an emailed release that it made a decision to immediately shut down the restaurant for cleaning and sanitation and that it will reopen with direction from Alberta Health Services.

The employee who tested positive was last at work between 12:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on April 5. Other employees who may have been in close contact with that employee have been asked to self-quarantine.

McDonald's asked anyone who may have visited the restaurant that day to take direction from AHS by visiting its website.

On March 19, a McDonald's in Riverbend was closed after an employee tested positive, and on April 8, a McDonald's in Glenmore Landing was closed for the same reason.

As of Sunday there are a total of 1,651 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province.