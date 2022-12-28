Southeast Asia Pig Raising and Pork Industry Report 2023

Dublin, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on Southeast Asia Pig Raising and Pork Industry 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Southeast Asian pig raising and pork industry is forecast to maintain growth from 2023-2032. On the one hand, the expansion of pig raising and pork industry in Southeast Asian countries and low labor costs have prompted global pork processors to shift production capacity to these regions. On the other hand, economic growth in Southeast Asia and increase in population income have led to growth in market demand for pork.

According to the publisher's analysis, Myanmar, Vietnam and the Philippines have more developed pig raising industries, with more than 10 million pigs on hand in 2019, of which Myanmar is the largest pig raising industry among the 10 Southeast Asian countries, with 21.604 million pigs on hand in 2019. Indonesia, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia also have a relatively sizable pig raising industry, while Brunei and Singapore have a small or almost non-existent pig raising industry.

Southeast Asia in this report includes 10 countries: Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia. With a total population of over 600 million by the end of 2021, Southeast Asia has an overall economic growth rate higher than the global average and is one of the key drivers of future global economic growth.

Vietnam is the leading pork producer among 10 Southeast Asian countries. In 2019, Vietnam produced 3.329 million tons of pork, accounting for 41.5% of the total pork production in Southeast Asia in that year. Pork production in the Philippines, Myanmar and Thailand also has a certain scale.

Overall, the market size of the pig raising and pork industry in Southeast Asian countries has fluctuated slightly in recent years, but the publisher expects the demand for pork to grow steadily as the countries' populations increase and their economies grow.

Topics covered:

  • Southeast Asia Pig Raising and Pork Industry Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

  • What is the Impact of COVID-19 on Southeast Asia Pig Raising and Pork Industry?

  • Which Companies are the Major Players in Southeast Asia Pig Raising and Pork Industry Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

  • Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in Southeast Asia Pig Raising and Pork Industry

  • What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for Southeast Asia Pig Raising and Pork Industry during 2023-2032?

  • What is the Expected Revenue of Southeast Asia Pig Raising and Pork Industry during 2023-2032?

  • What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

  • What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in Southeast Asia Pig Raising and Pork Industry Market?

  • Which Segment of Southeast Asia Pig Raising and Pork Industry is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

  • What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing Southeast Asia Pig Raising and Pork Industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Analysis of the Pig Raising and Pork Industry in Singapore
1.1 Development Environment of Singapore's Pig Raising and Pork Industry
1.1.1 Geography
1.1.2 Population
1.1.3 Economy
1.1.4 Minimum Wage in Singapore
1.2 Singapore Pig Raising and Pork Industry Operation 2018-2022
1.2.1 Singapore Pig Raising and Pork Industry Production Status
1.2.2 Singapore Pig Raising and Pork Industry Sales Status
1.2.3 Import and Export Status of Singapore Pig Raising and Pork Industry
1.3 Analysis of Major Pork Processing and Trading Enterprises in Singapore
2 Analysis of Thailand Pig Raising and Pork Industry
2.1 Development Environment of Thailand's Pig Raising and Pork Industry
2.1.1 Geography
2.1.2 Population
2.1.3 Economy
2.1.4 Minimum Wage in Thailand
2.2 Thailand Pig Raising and Pork Industry Operation 2018-2022
2.2.1 Thailand Pig Raising and Pork Industry Production Status
2.2.2 Thailand Pig Raising and Pork Industry Sales Status
2.2.3 Thailand Pig Raising and Pork Industry Import and Export Status
2.3 Major Pork Processing and Trading Companies in Thailand

3 Analysis of the Philippine Pig Raising and Pork Industry
3.1 Development Environment of the Pig Raising and Pork Industry in the Philippines
3.1.1 Geography
3.1.2 Population
3.1.3 Economy
3.1.4 Minimum Wage in the Philippines
3.2 Philippine Pig Raising and Pork Industry Operation 2018-2022
3.2.1 Production Status of the Pig Raising and Pork Industry in the Philippines
3.2.2 Philippine Pig Raising and Pork Industry Sales Status
3.2.3 Import and Export Status of Philippine Pig Raising and Pork Industry
3.3 Major Pork Processing and Trading Companies in the Philippines

4 Analysis of the Malaysian Pig Raising and Pork Industry
4.1 Development Environment of Malaysia's Pig Raising and Pork Industry
4.1.1 Geography
4.1.2 Population
4.1.3 Economy
4.1.4 Minimum Wage in Malaysia
4.2 Malaysia Pig Raising and Pork Industry Operation 2018-2022
4.2.1 Malaysia Pig Raising and Pork Industry Production Status
4.2.2 Malaysia Pig Raising and Pork Industry Sales Status
4.2.3 Malaysia Pig Raising and Pork Industry Import and Export Status
4.3 Major Pork Processing and Trading Enterprises in Malaysia

5 Indonesia Pig Raising and Pork Industry Analysis
5.1 Development Environment of Indonesia's Pig Raising and Pork Industry
5.1.1 Geography
5.1.2 Population
5.1.3 Economy
5.1.4 Minimum Wage in Indonesia
5.2 Indonesia Pig Raising and Pork Industry Operation 2018-2022
5.2.1 Indonesia Pig Raising and Pork Industry Production Status
5.2.2 Indonesia Pig Raising and Pork Industry Sales Status
5.2.3 Indonesia Pig Raising and Pork Industry Import and Export Status
5.3 Major Pork Processing and Trading Enterprises in Indonesia

6 Vietnam Pig Raising and Pork Industry Analysis
6.1 Development Environment of Vietnam's Pig Raising and Pork Industry
6.1.1 Geography
6.1.2 Population
6.1.3 Economy
6.1.4 Minimum Wage in Vietnam
6.2 Vietnam Pig Raising and Pork Industry Operation 2018-2022
6.2.1 Vietnam Pig Raising and Pork Industry Production Status
6.2.2 Vietnam Pig Raising and Pork Industry Sales Status
6.2.3 Import and Export Status of Vietnam Pig Raising and Pork Industry
6.3 Major Pork Processing and Trading Enterprises in Vietnam

7 Myanmar Pig Raising and Pork Industry Analysis
7.1 Development Environment of Myanmar Pig Raising and Pork Industry
7.1.1 Geography
7.1.2 Population
7.1.3 Economy
7.1.4 Myanmar Minimum Wage
7.2 Myanmar Pig Raising and Pork Industry Operation 2018-2022
7.2.1 Myanmar Pig Raising and Pork Industry Production Status
7.2.2 Myanmar Pig Raising and Pork Industry Sales Status
7.2.3 Import and Export Situation of Myanmar Pig Raising and Pork Industry
7.3 Major Pork Processing and Trading Enterprises in Myanmar

8 Brunei Pig Raising and Pork Industry Analysis
8.1 Development Environment of Brunei Pig Raising and Pork Industry
8.1.1 Geography
8.1.2 Population
8.1.3 Economy
8.1.4 Brunei Minimum Wage
8.2 Brunei Pig Raising and Pork Industry Operation 2018-2022
8.2.1 Brunei Pig Raising and Pork Industry Production Status
8.2.2 Brunei Pig Raising and Pork Industry Sales Status
8.2.3 Import and Export Status of Brunei Pig Raising and Pork Industry
8.3 Major Pork Processing and Trading Enterprises in Brunei

9 Laos Pig Raising and Pork Industry Analysis
9.1 Development Environment of Lao Pig Raising and Pork Industry
9.1.1 Geography
9.1.2 Population
9.1.3 Economy
9.1.4 Minimum Wage in Laos
9.2 Lao Pig Raising and Pork Industry Operation 2018-2022
9.2.1 Lao Pig Raising and Pork Industry Production Status
9.2.2 Laos Pig Raising and Pork Industry Sales Status
9.2.3 Import and Export Status of Lao Pig and Pork Industry
9.3 Major Pork Processing and Trading Enterprises in Laos

10 Analysis of the Pig Raising and Pork Industry in Cambodia
10.1 Development Environment of the Pig Raising and Pork Industry in Cambodia
10.1.1 Geography
10.1.2 Population
10.1.3 Economy
10.1.4 Minimum Wage in Cambodia
10.2 Cambodia Pig Raising and Pork Industry Operation 2018-2022
10.2.1 Production Status of Pig Raising and Pork Industry in Cambodia
10.2.2 Cambodia Pig Raising and Pork Industry Sales Status
10.2.3 Cambodia Pig Raising and Pork Industry Import and Export Status
10.3 Major Pork Processing and Trading Enterprises in Cambodia

11 Southeast Asia Pig Raising and Pork Industry Outlook 2023-2032
11.1 Analysis of Factors Affecting the Development of Southeast Asia Pig Raising and Pork Industry
11.1.1 Favorable Factors
11.1.2 Unfavorable Factors
11.2 Southeast Asia Pig Raising and Pork Industry Supply Forecast 2023-2032
11.3 Southeast Asia Pig Raising and Pork Industry Manufacturing Market Demand Forecast 2023-2032
11.4 Impact of COVID -19 Epidemic on Pig Raising and Pork Industry"

