Southeast Asia Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Report 2021: Digitalization and Decarbonization Powering the Industry - Forecast to 2026
The Southeast Asia switchgear market is projected to generate $4.14 billion in the next 6 years. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a significant revenue decline, estimated at negative 18.4%.
Southeast Asia's medium voltage switchgear market includes Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, and Indonesia and covers voltages ranging from 1 kilovolt (kV) to 38 kV.
Its growth is expected to continue at a steady 5.1% compound annual growth rate from 2020 to 2026, driven by rising power demand and grid connectivity across the region. Increasing industrialization following companies' diversification of supply chain networks also propels the market.
This study analyzes Southeast Asia's medium voltage switchgear market and Mega Trends likely to impact the grid business. It presents tangible growth opportunities expected to disrupt the market, including eco-friendly gas for switchgear, strategic acquisitions and partnerships, digitalization, and innovative business models.
With 2020 as the base year, the research service also offers market forecasts up to 2026 and competitive analysis.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Medium Voltage Switchgear Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Scope of Analysis
Key Competitors for the Medium Voltage Switchgear Market
Distribution Channels for the Medium Voltage Switchgear Market
Growth Opportunity Analysis, Medium Voltage Switchgear Market
Growth Drivers for the Medium Voltage Switchgear Market
Growth Restraints for the Medium Voltage Switchgear Market
Key Growth Metrics for the Medium Voltage Switchgear Market
Revenue Forecast, Medium Voltage Switchgear Market
Revenue Forecast Analysis, Medium Voltage Switchgear Market
Competitive Environment, Medium Voltage Switchgear Market
Market Share, Medium Voltage Switchgear Market
Market Share Analysis, Medium Voltage Switchgear Market
Growth Opportunity Universe, Medium Voltage Switchgear Market
Growth Opportunity 1-IoT to Enable T&D Equipment Integration Along the Grid to Strengthen Resiliency
Growth Opportunity 2-Eco-friendly Switchgears to Gain More Acceptance among End-user Segments
Growth Opportunity 3-Mergers and Acquisitions between Strategic Competitors to Leverage Market Synergies
Growth Opportunity 4-As-a-Service Business Models to Enable Superior Customer Experience
Growth Opportunity 5-Digital Marketing for Transformed Selling Process
