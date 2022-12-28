Southeast Asia IC Integrated Circuit) Design Industry Report 2023: Focus on Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on Southeast Asia IC Design Industry 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

IC (Integrated Circuit) design is the design process aimed at IC, is the upstream link of the semiconductor industry chain, but also the most profitable link in the whole process of IC manufacturing. IC can be used in new energy, information and communication, consumer electronics, smart grid and many other fields.

Southeast Asia in this report includes 10 countries: Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia. With a total population of over 600 million by the end of 2021, Southeast Asia has an overall economic growth rate higher than the global average and is one of the key drivers of future global economic growth.

According to the publisher's analysis, the economic levels of the 10 Southeast Asian countries vary greatly, with Singapore being the only developed country with a per capita GDP of about US$73,000 in 2021. While Myanmar and Cambodia will have a GDP per capita of less than US$2,000 in 2021.

The population and minimum wage levels also vary greatly from country to country, with Brunei, which has the smallest population, having a total population of less than 500,000 people in 2021, and Indonesia, which has the largest population, having a population of about 275 million people in 2021. The most economically advanced countries in Southeast Asia do not have a legal minimum wage, with the actual minimum wage exceeding US$400 per month (for foreign maids), while the lowest minimum wage level in Myanmar is only about US$93 per month.

The development of the IC design industry in Southeast Asian countries differs greatly. According to the publisher's analysis, Singapore is a major semiconductor manufacturing town with a mature semiconductor industry chain of IC design, manufacturing, packaging and testing, etc. Chip design giants such as Broadcom, Ceres and MediaTek have set up R & D centers and operation facilities in Singapore, etc.

Malaysia's IC design industry has also gained a certain scale. Malaysia is an important global semiconductor packaging and testing center. After years of development, Malaysia has a number of chip design companies, gradually moving closer to the front-end IC design segment from the semiconductor back-end process base. The IC design industry in Thailand, Vietnam and other countries has also started to develop gradually.

Overall, according to the publisher's forecast, the size of Southeast Asia's IC design industry will maintain growth from 2023-2032. On the one hand, Southeast Asian countries are rich in labor resources and low production costs, and global chip manufacturers have been transferring production capacity to Southeast Asia, which has to a certain extent cultivated local technical talents and improved local R & D level.

On the other hand, the global chip supply is tight and demand continues to rise, Southeast Asian countries try to seize the opportunity to promote the upgrading of the local chip industry.

Topics covered:

  • Southeast Asia IC Design Industry Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

  • What is the Impact of COVID-19 on Southeast Asia IC Design Industry?

  • Which Companies are the Major Players in Southeast Asia IC Design Industry Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

  • Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in Southeast Asia IC Design Industry

  • What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for Southeast Asia IC Design Industry during 2023-2032?

  • What is the Expected Revenue of Southeast Asia IC Design Industry during 2023-2032?

  • What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

  • What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in Southeast Asia IC Design Industry Market?

  • Which Segment of Southeast Asia IC Design Industry is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

  • What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing Southeast Asia IC Design Industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Analysis of the IC Design Industry in Singapore
1.1 Singapore IC Design Industry Development Environment
1.1.1 Geography
1.1.2 Population
1.1.3 Economy
1.1.4 Singapore Manufacturing Minimum Wage
1.2 Singapore IC Design Industry Operation 2018-2022
1.2.1 Singapore IC Design Industry Size
1.2.2 Singapore IC Design Industry Revenue Status
1.3 Analysis of Major IC Design Manufacturing Companies in Singapore

2 Analysis of Thailand IC Design Industry
2.1 Thailand IC Design Industry Development Environment
2.1.1 Geography
2.1.2 Population
2.1.3 Economy
2.1.4 Thailand Manufacturing Minimum Wage
2.2 Thailand IC Design Industry Operation Status 2018-2022
2.2.1 Thailand IC Design Industry Size
2.2.2 Thailand IC Design Industry Revenue Situation
2.3 Analysis of Major IC Design Manufacturing Companies in Thailand

3 Analysis of the IC Design Industry in the Philippines
3.1 Development Environment of IC Design Industry in the Philippines
3.1.1 Geography
3.1.2 Population
3.1.3 Economy
3.1.4 Philippines Manufacturing Minimum Wage
3.2 Operation of IC Design Industry in the Philippines 2018-2022
3.2.1 Philippines IC Design Industry Size
3.2.2 Revenue Status of IC Design Industry in the Philippines
3.3 Analysis of Major IC Design Manufacturing Companies in the Philippines

4 Malaysia IC Design Industry Analysis
4.1 Malaysia IC Design Industry Development Environment
4.1.1 Geography
4.1.2 Population
4.1.3 Economy
4.1.4 Malaysia Manufacturing Minimum Wage
4.2 Malaysia IC Design Industry Operation 2018-2022
4.2.1 Malaysia IC Design Industry Size
4.2.2 Malaysia IC Design Industry Revenue Status
4.3 Analysis of Major IC Design Manufacturing Companies in Malaysia

5 Indonesia IC Design Industry Analysis
5.1 Indonesia IC Design Industry Development Environment
5.1.1 Geography
5.1.2 Population
5.1.3 Economy
5.1.4 Indonesia Manufacturing Minimum Wage
5.2 Indonesia IC Design Industry Operation 2018-2022
5.2.1 Indonesia IC Design Industry Size
5.2.2 Indonesia IC Design Industry Revenue Status
5.3 Analysis of Major IC Design Manufacturing Companies in Indonesia

6 Vietnam IC Design Industry Analysis
6.1 Vietnam IC Design Industry Development Environment
6.1.1 Geography
6.1.2 Population
6.1.3 Economy
6.1.4 Vietnam Manufacturing Minimum Wage
6.2 Operation of IC Design Industry in Vietnam 2018-2022
6.2.1 Vietnam IC Design Industry Size
6.2.2 Vietnam IC Design Industry Revenue Situation
6.3 Major IC Design Manufacturing Companies in Vietnam

7 Myanmar IC Design Industry Analysis
7.1 Development Environment of Myanmar IC design industry
7.1.1 Geography
7.1.2 Population
7.1.3 Economy
7.1.4 Myanmar Manufacturing Minimum Wage
7.2 Myanmar IC Design Industry Operation 2018-2022
7.2.1 Myanmar IC Design Industry Size
7.2.2 Myanmar IC Design Industry Revenue Situation
7.3 Major IC Design Manufacturing Companies in Myanmar

8 Brunei IC Design Industry Analysis
8.1 Development Environment of Brunei IC Design Industry
8.1.1 Geography
8.1.2 Population
8.1.3 Economy
8.1.4 Brunei Manufacturing Minimum Wage
8.2 Brunei IC Design Industry Operation Status 2018-2022
8.2.1 Brunei IC Design Industry Size
8.2.2 Brunei IC Design Industry Revenue Situation
8.3 Brunei Major Manufacturing Companies

9 Laos IC Design Industry Analysis
9.1 Development Environment of IC Design Industry in Laos
9.1.1 Geography
9.1.2 Population
9.1.3 Economy
9.1.4 Minimum Wage of Manufacturing Industry in Laos
9.2 Laos IC Design Industry Operation 2018-2022
9.2.1 Laos IC Design Industry Size
9.2.2 Laos IC Design Industry Revenue Status
9.3 Major IC Design Manufacturing Companies in Laos

10 Cambodia IC Design Industry Analysis
10.1 Development Environment of Cambodia IC Design Industry
10.1.1 Geography
10.1.2 Population
10.1.3 Economy
10.1.4 Minimum Wage of Manufacturing Industry in Cambodia
10.2 Cambodia IC Design Industry Operation Status 2018-2022
10.2.1 Cambodia IC Design Industry Size
10.2.2 Cambodia IC Design Industry Revenue Status
10.3 Major IC Design Manufacturing Companies in Cambodia

11 Southeast Asia IC Design Industry Outlook, 2023-2032
11.1 Southeast Asia IC Design Industry Development Influencing Factors Analysis
11.1.1 Favorable Factors
11.1.2 Unfavorable Factors
11.2 Southeast Asia IC Design Industry Supply Forecast 2023-2032
11.3 Southeast Asia IC Design Manufacturing Market Demand Forecast 2023-2032
11.4 Impact of COVID -19 Epidemic on IC Design Industry

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ve6uiz

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Horvat leads Canucks to 5-2 road win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — Bo Horvat had two goals and two assists and J.T. Miller had a pair of goals as the Vancouver Canucks headed into the Christmas holiday break on a high note with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night. Ilya Mikheyev also scored for the Canucks (15-15-3) who have won two in a row. Derek Ryan and Connor McDavid responded with goals for the Oilers (18-15-2) who have lost four of their last five. The Oilers opened the scoring midway through the first period when Warren Foeg

  • Jaguars DL Smoot out for season with torn Achilles tendon

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot, who is tied for the team lead with five sacks, is out for the remainder of the season after tearing the Achilles tendon in his right leg Thursday night at the New York Jets. Smoot made the announcement on social media Saturday, one day after coach Doug Pederson said the Jaguars were awaiting test results. “I'm disappointed that I won't be able to finish the season on the field alongside my brothers as we fight for a

  • Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin

  • Broncos fire rookie head coach Hackett after 4-11 start

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett's dismissal. Firing Hackett with two games left in a lost season allows Penner to begin his search for a replacement immediately. The Broncos scheduled a news conference for Tuesday, when they're expect

  • Browns, Deshaun Watson eliminated from playoff chase

    CLEVELAND (AP) — On a freezing day for football, the Browns' most jarring chill came at the end. Unable to deliver the big play in the clutch, quarterback Deshaun Watson's second home game ended with him being sacked, perhaps a fitting conclusion for a Cleveland season grounded from the start. Watson threw three incompletions in the final minute — tight end David Njoku dropped a possible tying TD with 30 seconds left — before being thrown for a loss on Cleveland's final play as the Browns lost 1

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • Panthers run past Lions 37-23, maintain division title hopes

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — D’Onta Foreman ran for a career-high 165 yards and a touchdown, Chuba Hubbard added 125 yards rushing and the Carolina Panthers racked up a franchise record 320 yards on the ground to beat the Detroit Lions 37-23 on Saturday and keep their NFC South title hopes alive. Sam Darnold completed 15 of 22 passes for 250 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score to improve to 3-1 as Carolina’s starting QB. Raheem Blackshear and D.J. Moore also scored for the Panthers, who amassed

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Ovechkin, Georgiev, Pettersson named NHL's three stars of the week

    Washington Capitals left-winger Alex Ovechkin, Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Ovechkin had two goals and four assists as the Capitals won all three of their games on the week. The 37-year-old also furthered his name in the history books, passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time career goals list. Needing two to pass Howe, Ovechkin scored twice in a 4-1 over the Winnipeg

  • Haliburton hits winning 3, scores 43 as Pacers beat Heat

    MIAMI (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds and finished with a career-high 43 points, helping the Indiana Pacers to a 111-108 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton's winning shot with just over four seconds left was his team-record 10th 3-pointer of the game. He was coming off a 33-point game in a win at Boston on Wednesday. Against the Heat he shot 14 for 20 from the field and 10 for 16 from long distance. Haliburton also earned a bit of redemption by over

  • A record NBA outburst: 5 games of 43 or more on the same day

    The NBA went into Christmas with a night like none other. For the first time in NBA history, five players scored at least 43 points on the same day. It happened Friday, with Dallas’ Luka Doncic leading the way with 50 points against Houston. The others: Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid scored 44 against the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a career-high 44 against New Orleans, New York’s RJ Barrett had 44 against Chicago and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton scored a career-

  • Embiid, Harden help 76ers blow by Knicks to win 8th straight

    NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 35 points, James Harden had 29 points and 13 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers blew by the New York Knicks in the final quarter, extending their winning streak to eight games with a 119-112 victory Sunday. Georges Niang hit four 3-pointers in Philadelphia's fourth-quarter surge and finished with 16 points, while De’Anthony Melton added 15 as the 76ers got off to a good start on a four-game road trip after sweeping a seven-game homestand. The Sixers never led t

  • Purdy leads 49ers past Commanders 37-20 for 8th straight win

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy shook off a sluggish first half and did what he has done since taking over as starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers: He delivered big plays. Purdy threw two more long touchdown passes to George Kittle and the 49ers beat the Washington Commanders 37-20 on Saturday for their eighth straight win. “He’s just getting the ball to us," Kittle said. "He’s great with the football. He puts it on target. He allows guys to run with it. He’s super savvy in th

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Canada's breakout sports stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the future

    As 2023 approaches, a look back at some of the success stories in Canadian sports warrants recognition for the exciting new stars of the future. The Canadian Press dives into Canada’s breakout stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the years to come. SUMMER MCINTOSH, SWIMMING The Toronto native wasn’t an unknown entering 2022, but McIntosh brightened her star on just about every stage she could. After an Olympic showing that saw her finish fourth in two events last year, the 16-year-old picked

  • Chargers face Colts on rebound after historically poor games

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts players spent the early part of this week revealing the unvarnished truth about their historic loss at Minnesota. They called it disappointing and embarrassing, and it's not the first time they've used those descriptions this season or even this month. Just nine days after allowing the largest comeback in NFL history and three weeks after yielding the second-highest fourth-quarter point total in league history, the Colts hope to use Monday night's prime-tim