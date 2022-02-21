Southeast Asia Enterprise Mobility Management Growth Opportunities

ReportLinker

Enterprise mobility management (EMM) is software used to securely manage the endpoints of an enterprise. Endpoints can include desktops, computers, laptops, tablets, smartphones, wearables, and the Internet of Things that employees use to access enterprise resources.

Enterprise IT must implement a strategy to manage all enterprise devices, bring your own device (BYOD), applications, and data to reduce costs and secure devices from security threats.Mobile device management (MDM), mobile application management (MAM), and mobile content management (MCM) are the key components of EMM.



The BYOD trend increased the number of personal devices in enterprises, and employees are demanding to use the device, operating system, and application of their choice. There is a need for MDM standardization as enterprise IT addresses challenges in deploying and managing enterprise resources and combating security threats and loss of control with the larger number of personal and off-premises devices.Employees are now using mobile apps for both work and personal purposes, and they want enterprise IT to segregate enterprise and personal applications and data. MAM can allow enterprises to enforce policies on applications that access enterprise data and separate personal applications and data. MCM involves distribution of enterprise content and data among authorized devices. As remote work increases, enterprises must allow employees to share, access, and collaborate on enterprise resources regardless of their location while at the same time protecting that valuable data. The proliferation of 5G networks will cause the EMM market to grow. 5G promises to offer higher speeds, higher reliability, and lower latency, enabling the adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence and virtual and augmented reality and boosting the performance of video-conferencing platforms and collaborative tools in the cloud. 5G also will improve field service management, automation, and the mobile sales force.

