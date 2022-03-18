Southeast Asia $24.21 Bn Galvanized Steel Markets to 2028: Focus on Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore ,Thailand, Malaysia, & Philippines

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Southeast Asia Galvanized Steel Market by Product Type (Hot-dipped Galvanized Steel, Electro-galvanized Steel), Application (Building and Construction, Automotive, White Goods, Shipbuilding, Other Applications), and Country - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Southeast Asia Galvanized Steel Market is expected to reach $24.21 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period, 2021-2028. By volume, this market is expected to reach 25.9 million tons by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The growth of this market is mainly attributed to factors such as increasing infrastructure investments in the Southeast Asian region and rising GDPs in the region. Rapid urbanization in the region, growing automotive markets in the region, and establishment of the ASEAN economic community provide significant growth opportunities for market players.

Based on product type, the Southeast Asia galvanized steel market is mainly segmented into hot-dipped galvanized steel and electro-galvanized steel. The hot-dipped galvanized steel segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

This hot-dipped galvanized steel segment has a high growth rate during the forecast period mainly because hot-dipped galvanized steel provides numerous environmental and economic benefits to achieve sustainable designs. Also, hot-dipped galvanized steel can prevent costly and damaging corrosion protection inspections and maintenances. Hot-dip galvanized steel can withstand the effects of corrosion for decades, is maintenance-free, and ensures these structures will stand strong long into the future.

Based on application, the Southeast Asia galvanized steel market is segmented into building and construction, automotive, white goods, shipbuilding, and other applications.

The white goods segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment during the forecast period is attributed to a large portion of steel used to manufacture white goods. An electro-galvanized steel sheet with a coating weight of 20 g/m2 is normally used for white goods. The purpose of this is to restrain red rust on steel by taking advantage of the preferential corrosion of zinc under general conditions.

Geographically, the market is segmented into countries: Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and the Rest of Southeast Asia. Indonesia is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The factors attributed to the high growth of this country are the rich resource availability of raw steel and government support for the automotive sector. The government policies of Thailand support the automotive industry, which encourages OEMs from around the globe to establish their production bases and set up research and development departments in the country. In EV production, galvanized steel is used for various applications such as car skeleton structures, front and rear bumpers, body panels, etc.

However, Thailand is expected to witness the second-fastest growth during the forecast period. The factors attributed to this country's growth are the government support policies of the automotive industry, which encourages OEMs from around the globe to establish their production bases and set up research and development departments in the country.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Infrastructure Investments in the Region

  • Rising GDPS in the Region

Restraints

  • The Impact of COVID-19 on Steel Consumption in Southeast Asia

  • Decline in the Purchase of Chinese Steel Among Southeast ASIAN Countries

  • ASEAN Countries' Ban on Induction Furnaces Manufactured in China

Opportunities

  • Rapid Urbanization in the Region

  • Growing Automotive Markets in the Region

  • Establishment of the ASEAN Economic Community

The key players operating in the Southeast Asia galvanized steel market are

  • Nippon Steel Corporation (Japan)

  • POSCO (South Korea)

  • JFE Holdings Inc. (Japan)

  • JTL Infra Ltd. (India)

  • NS BlueScope steel limited (Singapore)

  • Hoa Sen Group (Vietnam)

  • Hoa Phat Group (Vietnam)

  • DONGKUK Steel Group (South Korea)

  • Nam Kim Steel Joint Stock Company (Vietnam)

  • Chinh Dai Industrial Co. Ltd (Vietnam)

  • FIW Steel Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)

  • Galvaco Industries Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)

Scope of the Report:

Southeast Asia Galvanized Steel Market, by Product Type

  • Hot-dipped Galvanized Steel

  • Hot-dipped Zinc Coated Galvanized Steel

  • Hot-dipped Aluminum Coated Galvanized Steel

  • Hot-dipped Zinc-Aluminum-Silicon Alloy Coated Galvanized Steel

  • Hot-dipped Zinc-Magnesium-Aluminum Alloy Coated Galvanized Steel

  • Hot-dipped Zinc-Aluminum-Magnesium-Silicon Alloy Coated Galvanized Steel

  • Electro-galvanized Steel

  • Electrolytic Zinc-coated Galvanized Steel

  • Electrolytic Zinc-Nickel Alloy-coated Galvanized Steel

  • Electrolytic Zinc-Sn-Nickel Alloy-coated Galvanized Steel

  • Electrolytic Nickel-coated Galvanized Steel

  • Electrolytic Phosphate-treated Galvanized Steel

Southeast Asia Galvanized Steel Market, by Application

  • Building and Construction

  • Trusses

  • Roofs

  • Frames

  • Exterior Wall

  • Interior Wall

  • Pipes and Ducts

  • Purlins

  • Decking

  • Other Building and Construction Applications

  • Automotive

  • White Goods

  • Refrigerators

  • Washing Machines

  • Air-Conditioning

  • Microwave Ovens

  • Other Appliances

  • Shipbuilding

  • Other Appliances

  • Electrical Transmission Towers

  • Telecom Towers

  • Steel Furniture

  • Office Equipment

  • Miscellaneous Applications

Southeast Asia Galvanized Steel Market, by Geography

  • Vietnam

  • Indonesia

  • Singapore

  • Thailand

  • Malaysia

  • Philippines

  • Rest of Southeast Asia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cduyeo

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • LeBron whips ball at defenceless Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Was LeBron taking out some frustration, or just trying to save the ball?

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • Howden's 1st ski cross win of season highlights Canada's 3-medal haul in Austria

    Reece Howden, the 2020-21 World Cup's top-ranked racer in men's ski cross, stood atop the medal podium for the first time this season on Sunday in Reiteralm, Austria, a year to the day of his victory in Russia. The man known as "Big Rig" dominated Sunday's big final with a strong start to finish win in the first World Cup race since the Beijing Olympics last month, where Howden placed ninth overall in his Winter Games debut. "It feels amazing," Howden told Alpine Canada. "The way Canada has been

  • Ron MacLean's ginormous toque sends hockey world into a frenzy

    HNIC host Ron MacLean looked like he was wearing a holiday stocking on his head during Sunday's Heritage Classic, and the internet went off.

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Nordic course passes stress test ahead of 2023 Canada Winter Games in P.E.I.

    Biathlon athletes and volunteers alike tested their skills ahead of the 2023 Canada Winter Games this weekend. There were 55 competitors from across Canada and parts of the United States for the regional North American Open Biathlon event at the Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park in Brookvale, P.E.I. Athletes were able to familiarize themselves with the new course, and volunteers had the chance to learn what roles they'll be expected to take on during next year's event. About 80 volunteers will be

  • Pascal Siakam jokes around, talks Precious Achiuwa & chemistry with Scottie Barnes

    Pascal Siakam had some fun with the media after Saturday's win vs. the Nuggets and discussed Precious Achiuwa's shooting and his growing chemistry with Scottie Barnes. Follow and subscribe to Yahoo Sports Canada on YouTube for more Raptors coverage

  • Hedman scores 2, Stamkos 3 assists, Lightning top Kraken 4-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Victor Hedman scored twice to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-1 victory against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night. Steven Stamkos had three assists in his 900th NHL game. Nikita Kucherov and Anthony Cirelli also scored for the Lightning, who won their second straight to finish a six-game road trip — their longest of the season. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 24 shots for his 32nd win, most in the league. Yanni Gourde scored his 14th goal for the Kraken, who have lost five of s

  • What do Russian owner's sanctions mean for Chelsea?

    Chelsea face an uncertain future after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned.

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.