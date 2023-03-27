Southbound traffic clogged on major roadways outside Tacoma due to collision on I-5

A traffic collision Monday afternoon on southbound Interstate 5 in Fife caused miles of delays on the freeway, according to transportation officials, and it slowed motorists on state Route 167.

The wreck was reported just before 1 p.m. at the Fife curve near 70th Avenue East, the Washington State Department of Transportation said on Twitter. Three left lanes were eventually blocked while emergency responders were on the scene.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many vehicles were involved in the incident or how it occurred. A representative from the Washington State Patrol wasn’t immediately available to provide further information. No injuries were initially reported.

Traffic was stop-and-go on the interstate for four miles north of the incident at about 1:30 p.m., according to WSDOT, and the backups eventually reached state Route 18.