Southampton's continuing tailspin piles more pressure on Nathan Jones

Nathan Jones, Manager of Southampton, reacts prior to the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers - Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Events on the pitch would have had to be pretty special to match the levels of entertainment in recent Nathan Jones press conferences but after an afternoon of high drama at St Mary’s, the former Luton manager is fighting for his job.

“Nathan Jones, get out of our club” rang out from the home crowd, while Wolves supporters joined in the jeering with “you’re getting sacked in the morning.”

For so long, this had looked like being a day of respite for the beleaguered Welshman. His team took the lead, created several early opportunities and saw Wolves reduced to ten men for more than an hour after former Saints midfielder, Mario Lemina, was sent off.

But an own goal from Jan Bednarek and a late winner for Brazilian debutant Joao Gomes saw Julen Lopetegui’s side pull five points clear of the relegation zone. The Spaniard was appointed in the same week as Jones, whose team remain rooted to the bottom.

After last weekend’s dismal defeat at Brentford, Jones furiously stated that he had been forced to “compromise certain principles” and stated that he would be going “back to basics” with future team selections.

Against Wolves that meant a three-man central defence and a first start for the 6ft7in striker, Paul Onuachu.

Southampton’s new record signing Kamaldeen Sulemana also made his full debut and provided an early glimpse of his searing pace as he broke down the right and pulled the ball across for Romain Perraud, whose shot was blocked by Craig Dawson.

Jones used his programme notes to ask supporters to “get behind the players and give everything to help them” and they were rewarded for doing so when Saints took the lead in the 24th minute through Carlos Alcaraz – another player making his first Premier League start.

After Wolves failed to clear after a free kick, the ball eventually dropped for Alcaraz and he fired in off the near post as Jones sunk to his haunches in the technical area.

The afternoon soon got better for him as Lemina received a second yellow card for dissent to referee Jarred Gillett after not being given a foul as he brought the ball out of defence.

This was the “aggressive, front-footed” style Jones has repeatedly asked for and Bednarek almost extended the lead as his close-range volley struck a defender and looped over.

Lopetegui responded at half-time with a double substitution, bringing on Hugo Bueno and Adama Traore.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore in action - Peter Nicholls/Reuters

Sulemana was recorded as the fastest player at the Qatar World Cup and soon seized on an under-hit back pass from Max Kilman to race clear before Jose Sa brilliantly clawed the ball from his feet as the Ghanaian attempted to skip round him.

Roared on by a vociferous away following, Wolves were never out of contention and Traore was causing plenty of concern down Southampton’s left side before soon being joined by Diego Costa off the subs’ bench.

The two of them combined in the area and, after Costa’s shot was blocked by Mohammed Salisu, Traore attempted to convert with the loose ball ball hitting a stumbling Bednarek and dribbled across the line. Southampton have still recorded just one clean sheet in the league all season.

It was another sub, Gomes who saw Wolves claim three points which had seemed so unlikely at half time. The 21 year-old Brazilian saw his initial effort blocked by the hapless Bednarek but drove the rebound into the corner to compound Jones’ misery.