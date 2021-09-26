Southampton vs Wolves LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

(Getty Images)

Sunday football in the Premier League opens with two teams struggling to get to grips with the 2021/22 season, as Southampton host Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Saints have been somewhat improved of late after a poor start to the campaign from a defensive standpoint, but four successive draws leaves them in 15th without a win in the league - Ralph Hasenhuttl has overseen an upturn in fortunes in one half of the pitch, but after successive goalless draws he’ll hope for more in the final third, too. That said, a 0-0 stalemate with Manchester City last time out was a definite hard-earned point which Saints - or indeed most teams - would happily take.

As for Wolves, they are yet to get firing under new boss Bruno Lage, managing just one win in their five games so far, with defeats in all the rest. They are one place and point back from their hosts on Sunday afternoon, following a home loss to Brentford last weekend. Wolves at least produced a stirring comeback in midweek against Spurs in the Carabao Cup, but exited regardless after a penalty shootout.

Follow all the build-up to Southampton vs Wolves and live coverage of the match here, with all the action from the north London derby to follow later:

Southampton vs Wolves

Kick-off at 2pm

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi, Redmond, Armstrong, Adams

Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Marcal, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Hwang, Jimenez, Podence

Southampton vs Wolves: Confirmed line-ups

13:07 , Karl Matchett

It’s Hwang, Jimenez and Podence to lead the line once more for the visitors, as Bruno Lage keeps faith with the 3-4-3 system.

They badly need to start finding the net on a more regular basis, after scoring just twice in the Premier League so far this season.

Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Marcal, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Hwang, Jimenez, Podence

Southampton vs Wolves: Confirmed line-ups

13:06 , Karl Matchett

Saints start Adams and Armstrong in attack once more, after the former Blackburn man has been backed by his boss to start finding the back of the net regularly.

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi, Redmond, Armstrong, Adams

Southampton face Wolves in the Premier League

12:57 , Karl Matchett

Good afternoon and welcome to the start of the Independent’s Premier League coverage on Sunday, where first we’ll see Southampton hosting Wolves before turning our attention to the north London derby and Arsenal vs Tottenham.

First though it’s St. Mary’s, with Saints looking for their first win of the campaign. A draw against Man City last time was a boost, but they need victories soon after four straight one-point matches.

That still leaves them above Wolves, though, who have won once - but lost the other four matches.

The two sides are in 15th and 16th in the table - team news is on the way.